Current road closures across Northern Rivers

Roads are starting to close across the Northern Rivers.

FLASH flooding is being reported on roads across the region as severe thunderstorms are set to saturate the Northern Rivers.

Emergency services and local councils are urging motorists to drive carefully and avoid driving through flooded roads.

In the last hour, the Bureau of Meterology has reported 75 mm at Gooengerry.

Road closures and cautions

Booyong Road, Nashua. Report of water and debris over road.

Repentance Creek Road [Closed]. Water over causeway.

Goonengerry Road [Closed]. Water over road at Beatties Creek. Causeway flooded.

Redgate Road [Caution]. Half road under water. Proceed with caution.

Brewster Street between Uralba and Magellan Sts [Closed].

Have we missed any? If you see a flooded road, let us know by emailing: news@northernstar.com.au