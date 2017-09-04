Current fires burning across the Northern Rivers

Rural Fire Service assisted Fire and Rescue NSW are already working at a number of fires across the Northern Rivers.

OUR firefighters have already been prepared and active these last few weeks with fires springing up across the Northern Rivers.

Here is the latest list of fires burning in our area.

1. Main Arm Road, Upper Main Arm

This fire is under control but has already covered 183ha. The alert level is advice only.

2. Kyogle Road, Fawcetts Plain

This bush fire is under control having covered 100 ha. The alert level is advice only.

3. Bruxner Highway, Mummulgum

This bush fire is out of control but is still at advice level. The exact location is 5333 Bruxner Highway, Mummulgum.

4. Belmore East

This bushfire is out of control and is 20km NW of Rappville. It covers a size of 15ha.

5. Carrawarra Ridge Trail, Kippenduff

This bushfire is under control having covered an area of 711ha. It is at advice level only.

6. South west of Bora Ridge

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is carrying out hazard reductions in the Bungawalbin National Park.