29°
News

Current fires burning across the Northern Rivers

Rural Fire Service assisted Fire and Rescue NSW are already working at a number of fires across the Northern Rivers.
Rural Fire Service assisted Fire and Rescue NSW are already working at a number of fires across the Northern Rivers. Marc Stapelberg
Samantha Elley
by

OUR firefighters have already been prepared and active these last few weeks with fires springing up across the Northern Rivers.

Here is the latest list of fires burning in our area.

1. Main Arm Road, Upper Main Arm

This fire is under control but has already covered 183ha. The alert level is advice only.

2. Kyogle Road, Fawcetts Plain

This bush fire is under control having covered 100 ha. The alert level is advice only.

3. Bruxner Highway, Mummulgum

This bush fire is out of control but is still at advice level. The exact location is 5333 Bruxner Highway, Mummulgum.

4. Belmore East

This bushfire is out of control and is 20km NW of Rappville. It covers a size of 15ha.

5. Carrawarra Ridge Trail, Kippenduff

This bushfire is under control having covered an area of 711ha. It is at advice level only.

6. South west of Bora Ridge

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is carrying out hazard reductions in the Bungawalbin National Park.

Topics:  bushfires northern rivers nsw fire & rescue rural fire service

Lismore Northern Star
Man accused of animal torture gets bail

Man accused of animal torture gets bail

A BALLINA man accused of killing and torturing animals at Nimbin will be immediately released from prison today after eight months in custody.

Multi-million dollar battle over rescue chopper funds

A civil dispute is playing out in the Supreme Court between the old and new Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter operators.

Distribution of assets frozen ahead of Supreme Court clash

New contracts mean more jobs with Pacific Highway upgrade

Work continues on the Pacific Highway upgrade

A new contract will deliver upwards of 400 jobs

3000 child care staff to walk off the job in fight for pay

Unions leaders claim 3000 childcare staff will walk off the job

Local Partners