‘Extremely drunk’ Olympian’s disgrace

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 21, 2014 Canada's Ryan Fry throws the stone during the Men's Curling Gold Medal Game between Canada and Great Britain at the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 21, 2014. - Olympic gold medallist Ryan Fry was among a group of four curlers thrown out of a tournament in Canada for "extreme drunkenness", reports s

Olympic champion Ryan Fry and his teammates were booted out of a curling competition on Sunday for being "extremely drunk."

The Canadian, 40, has issued a grovelling apology after the foursome were disqualified following complaints from fans and opponents.

The team were punished for going onto the ice while intoxicated, swearing, breaking brooms and damaging the locker room.

Fry, Jamie Koe, 41, Chris Schille, 35, and DJ Kidby, 31, were forced to forfeit their final match at the Red Deer Curling Classic.

Speaking about the incident, facility manager Wade Thurber told CBC Sports: "They went out to curl and they were extremely drunk and breaking brooms and swearing.

"It's just unacceptable behaviour that nobody wants to watch or hear or listen to and it was just 'enough is enough'.

"There was some damage in the locker room and other teams complaining about their stuff being kicked around the locker room.

"So at the end of the day, it was like 'OK, that's enough of this gong show.'

"The committee for the bonspiel collectively decided that we need to remove them from the spiel for this year and what happens down the road, I'm not sure yet."

But a sign that was put up in the arena clearly stated that the team will be banned from all future events at the club.

Thurber added: "We did that because we had so many complaints from other players and teams, not to mention the spectators, and so we wanted them to know that we did something about it.

"We had people taking pictures of the sign and also lots of people telling us we did the right thing.

"When you have people complaining like that, there is a need to do something, right."

Fry, who won gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics, released a statement after the event to sincerely apologise for his "disrespectful" actions.

It read: "I would like to sincerely apologise to the fans, participants and organisers of the Red Deer Curling Claassic.

"I came to the event to play and enjoy. My actions were truly disrespect and embarrassing - the committee was right to disqualify us from play.

"I allowed myself to lose control and I offended people with my actions. I wish nothing more than to apologise to everyone individually.

"I will be taking proper steps to ensure this problem can never happen and I will strive to become a better version of myself while contributing positively to the sport and curling community that I love so much."

All three of Fry's teammates also turned to Twitter to apologise for their unacceptable actions.

