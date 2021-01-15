Curfew imposed on man facing 61 separate charges

A Banora Point man facing 61 separate charges has been granted conditional bail.

James Christopher Mainwaring, 27, was arrested on Wednesday following a police investigation into allegations of property and fraud crime in the Tweed Byron Police District.

When his case went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday, Mr Mainwaring did not enter any formal pleas to his numerous charges, which include entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse, entering a vehicle or boat without consent, larceny, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy granted the accused conditional bail and adjourned the case to February 8, when his co-accused, a 26-year-old-man, is due to face court for the first time.

Mr Mainwaring's bail conditions require him to remain at his Banora Point home between 8pm and 6am unless he's accompanied by his mother.

His bail conditions prohibit him from drinking alcohol or from taking any drugs not prescribed by a doctor.

Police said they arrested Mainwaring's co-accused at a Kingscliff property about 12.35pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with driving while disqualified, as well as four property and fraud offences and was granted conditional bail.

Mainwaring was arrested later the same day.

Police will allege he broke into several homes and vehicles in Banora Point, Fingal Head, Chinderah and Kingscliff between December 2020 and January 2021.