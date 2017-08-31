Curb appeal lures buyers from online and the street

CURB APPEAL: Selling your home means ensuring your front garden is clean, tidy and in good repair so potential buyers pull over the curb rather than drive on by.

STOPPING potential buyers in their tracks with outstanding curb appeal and making your home the belle of the block is critical, Northern Rivers estate agents report.

In today's highly competitive residential real estate market, vendors can no longer rely on buyers to imagine how good the property can look.

The enormous popularity of home renovation television shows and newspaper and magazines featuring stunning before and after stories offering instant gratification, has lead buyers to expect a certain level of design appeal.

No wonder on weekends the local hardware stores are full of home-owners buying paint, plants and patio furniture, in order to spruce up their home ahead of the property being photographed for the marketing which occurs ahead of the open for inspections.

And every real estate agent has a cautionary tale or two of a vendor who didn't take their curb appeal seriously and lost out financially as a result.

Even if you are selling a renovator's delight which buyers would expect to need some TLC, shabby-chic charm will only go so far.

Buyers need to be able to see a property's potential and imagine themselves living there, so it's vital you don't lose the interest of potential buyers and get through the front door.

Curb appeal starts with the nature strip and extends to the front door, Professionals Lismore agent Claire Dowling.

Ms Dowling said with spring coming and neighbouring gardens looking good, it it's even more important to have your home look great.

"I advise vendors to take the opportunity to take advantage to have flowing plants in their garden to capitalise on curb appeal,” she said.

"I would also suggest they go and stand out the front of their own house and look at from a buyer's perspective to honestly judge the appeal the own of the own house.

LJ Hooker Casino agent James Brooks said vendors should ensure their home's facade is clean, welcoming and importantly, the reality matches up to any marketing photos.

”If you have a very plain or boring facade, consider buying or borrowing some bright pot plants,” he said.

"Just make sure that the property presents as well in person as it does in picture.”

Century 21 agent Warren Perkins said first impressions are critical and presentations sells.

"You have to be honest with people and saying if it was me looking at the property, you need to do this to bring it up to scratch,” he said.

"Presentation sells, good first impressions will only assist, so I always ask the seller to trim this, tidy that or move the bins, you have to be sincere with your clients to help them sell the property.”

McGrath Ballina principal and auctioneer, David Mills said the old adage of only getting one chance to make a good first impression still holds today.

"What we find in buyer research is if they see something negative, it may stop their enquiry altogether and may have a negative impact on the price they are prepared to pay,” he said.

Top Curb Appeal Tips

Garden - Tidy, mow, weed, put in some flowering plants and mulch

Nature strip - Mowed and edges trimmed

Fence - Painted and repaired with a smart letterbox with number clear to see

House - Windows washed, porch de-cluttered, gutters cleaned and painted, front door freshly painted

Garage - Door painted and in good order

Advice - Listen to your agent's feedback and implement it. After all, they sell houses all the time.

Match - Ensure the property looks as good in person as it does online or in advertising.