Chats 'n' cuppas a lifeline for flood affected

Marc Stapelberg

THOSE impacted by floods last year can indulge in a free cuppa and dessert at various cafes in Lismore, Murwillumbah and Uki during the month of May.

"What's the catch?" Lifeline Flood Recovery Project Leader, Ruth Rosenhek asked . "There's no strings attached. Simply a time for community to come together once again and share a coffee or tea and dessert in the company of others. A time for those affected by the flood to support each other in a casual and low-key way.

"Social connection is known to be a key factor in resilience and wellbeing. The impacts of a flood such as the one we experienced last year can continue well past the one-year mark.

"We hope community members will join us at Chats 'n' Cuppas to informally check in with each other or just have a chat, perhaps even a laugh, with each other."

Chats 'n' Cuppas: A Year On will be launched on Tuesday May 8 from 10-11:30am at the Duck Pond Cafe in South Lismore. From there it will continue to three other Lismore cafes, the Garden Plate, Slate Cafe and Distractions and then onwards to Murwillumbah, Uki and Kyogle.

Chats 'n' Cuppas was supported by a grant to Lifeline and the University Centre for Rural Health through the Response and Recovery Office of Emergency Management.

For further information, see www.facebook.com/events/1985220261796175/