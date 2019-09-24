Cup-winning jockey's ride faces stern scrutiny

Ben Looker with his father at the Grafton Cup.

Ben Looker with his father at the Grafton Cup. Sam Flanagan

GRAFTON and Casino Cup-winning jockey Ben Looker is under investigation for his ride on a well-backed runner in the $50,000 Rousillon Handicap on Lismore Cup Day.

Racing NSW stewards have revealed they are conducting an inquiry into how Looker, 29 rode mare Malmoosa in race four at last Thursday's cup meeting.

It is understood that Racing NSW Investigation and Surveillance Unit will conduct a formal examination of the incident in the race which had the day's second equal biggest purse worth $50,000.

"An inquiry into B. Looker's riding of the mare over the final 500m of the event was opened and adjourned to a date to be fixed,” Racing NSW said.

"A post-race veterinary examination of the mare did not reveal any abnormality.”

Malmoosa owner Stephen Butcher, who owns a bakery in South Lismore, said he will wait for the results of the Racing NSW investigation before making further comment.

"It is in the hands of the Sydney stewards and this is all I can say while it is being investigated,” he said.

Reviewing his performance during race four, stewards will review why Mr Looker did not take advantage of gaps to place in the race.

It has been a tumultuous year for the jockey who took time out from racing to face anxiety and depression issues.

Mr Looker seemed back on top when in July he rode Sacred Day past the post for Kiwi trainer Tony Pike to take out Grafton Cup and won the Casino Gold Cup on Powerline for trainer Kris Lees in August.