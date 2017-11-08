Cup makes it back to races 90 years later

Milton King and Robert and Grace Dwyer with the restored Tabulam Cup Grace's niece found stored in an attic.

A VERY special guest will be making an appearance at this year's Tabulam Races.

It is the winning cup for the 1926 meet which saw Mareeva, owned and trained by Isaac Handford of Piora, cross the line first in the main race.

All the details were engraved on the cup, which was then kept in Mr Handford's possession.

Fast forward 90 years and Mr Handford's grand-daughter Joanne Tully recently discovered it amongst the possessions of her recently deceased father Cecil Handford, son of Isaac.

"It was in a terrible state,” Isaac's daughter and aunt to Ms Tully, Grace Dwyer said.

"It was in three pieces and didn't look like it was going to ever be restored.

"I should be very grateful to Rob (her husband) as he never gave up.”

And so the dull, tarnished broken cup, with the assistance of Gary Tyler of Summerland Trophies in Lismore, has been restored to its former glory.

"The Tabulam Races have been held continuously for 160 years, except during the war,” race organiser Milton King said.

"It is as old as Randwick racecourse.”

Mr King was understandably excited to see the cup and is preparing to have it on show at this year's race meeting on November 11.

"People are so looking forward to seeing it,” he said.

"We will showcase it in the mounting yard where everyone will see it.”

Camping is available for this year's Tabulam Races at $20 per van for three days.

There will be TAB facilities and the gates open at 9.30am with the first race starting at 1pm.

"There are five local races, the main one will be the Yugilbar Station Sam Hordern Memorial Cup,” Mr King said.

There will be plenty of activities for the kids, along with Fashions in the Field.

For the adults there will also be a bar area.