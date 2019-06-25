Cup aimed at club teams

BOWLED OVER: The East Lismore ladies hosted the annual Joyce Gaggin Memorial Bowls tournament last week.

BALLINA and Pottsville are among the 32 NSW clubs hosting preliminary rounds to decide those to take part in this year's highly-regarded BPL Cup.

The Ballina round is on August 17 at 10am; Pottsville's was on June 21.

The BPL Cup is for club-based teams that progress through rounds to the national finals played at Brisbane's Pine Rivers club in conjunction with the televised Bowls Premier League on November 12-15.

The format is sectional play of two-bowls triples, two sets of five ends with a one-end tiebreaker if required.

Teams must be from the same club and can register four players but only three can play at any one time.

Prizes worth more than $4000 include return air fares to Brisbane, hire cars, four nights' accommodation and reserved seats and hospitality at the Bowls Premier League matches.

MY VIEW: ON PENNANT FINALS

IN THE state pennant finals Ballina stands out as a lonely little petunia in a garden full of tall poppies.

It has one side against Sydney Metropolitan's six.

Ballina and the Central Coast's Terrigal are the only regions with one side unless there are other inclusions.

What are the odds of either side bringing home the bacon?

If this scheme of dividing the state into "conferences” is aimed at making lesser sides more competitive, surely the allocation could have been more equitable.

Heading south to take on the rich professionals of the Sydney comp always is close to mission impossible. But when the odds are 6/1 it's worse even than that. It's like backing something to beat Winx.

Regional finals

THE regional areas to contest the state pennant finals on July 25-28 are - Far North Coast: Ballina. Northern: Park Beach, Westport. Hunter-Newcastle: Raymond Terrace, Soldier's Point, Kurri Kurri, East Maitland. Central Coast: Terrigal. Southern: Warilla, Wiseman Park, Wollongong City. Sydney Metropolitan: Engadine, Cabramatta, Wenty Leagues, Mt Lewis, Belrose, Taren Point.

July 25 has been set aside for two practice sessions. Rounds one and two will open proceedings the following day, while round three and the quarter-finals are scheduled for July 27. Semis and finals will be on July 28.

Champion team

ALSTONVILLE'S Rob McCabe and Peter Taylor are the NRDBA pairs champions of champions. In the final at East Lismore on Sunday they beat P. Blair/P. Sharp, 23-13.

Nine district club champions will contest the champion of champions singles at East Lismore starting on July 6. There is one morning game, P. Taylor versus B. Sten. The winner will play R. James in the afternoon. Other afternoon games are T. McFadden v P. Sharp, D. Wyborn v K. Lehfeldt, G. Rose v S. Hall. The finals will be played the following Saturday.

State finals

THE 2019 NSW state championship finals will be played at Ettalong on September 20-29.

The program will open with the state triples, reserve and senior triples. On September 23-24 it will be pairs in the three disciplines. The singles will start on September 25 and run until September 27. The program winds up with the fours on September 28-29.

Appreciation day

THE NRDBA is holding an Umpires' Appreciation Day in conjunction with its annual general meeting at East Lismore on Monday, July 1.

Play will be two games of three-bowl triples, starting at 1pm. The AGM will follow bowls.

Dress is mufti and names are to be submitted to Bob Adams or Barry Quail by June 28. Phone 6621 9370.

Open forum

KINGSCLIFF is one of seven NSW women's bowls clubs to hold a forum to discuss "what has happened over the past few years, where we are now and the changes we are making to better our sport”.

The Kingscliff session is on August 16 at 10am and is open to all members.

New version

THE women's umpires committee has notified all clubs that after discussion with the state match committee and state umpires it was decided that the Laws of the Sport of Bowls Version 3.1, recently released by Bowls Australia, would not become effective until the start of 2020.

"This means that clubs and districts will abide by the 2019 Conditions of Play for any events still to be played in 2019,” the umpires say.

Entries open

BOWLS Australia is seeking nominations for inclusion in its Hall of Fame.

There are two categories - athlete and general - recognising high-achieving players and administrators. Nominations will close on July 31.

The successful nominees will be named at the awards night on the Gold Coast on October 30.

Helping hand

APART from training and competition, the national bowls reps are taking part in activities that have them visiting clubs and helping with chores such as painting boundary pegs and detailing the club bus.

It's all part of identifying ways to engage with the community, support clubs and foster a stronger team spirit.

Long history

THE history of lawn bowls is so old it has become obscure.

One version has it starting as a weapon in battle - stone bowls were thrown or launched from slingshots.

Then in the 13th Century it became a recreation in the streets of London. Stones were thrown or rolled at cones, the forerunner of today's jacks.

When this became popular, King Edward III banned it, saying it was interfering with archery. Bows and arrows were more effective than tossing bowls at people.

The ban lasted for centuries. The historical version says: "Bowls was not allowed to be played in public places. It didn't help that the game had also become associated with drinking and vulgar behaviour. This reputation probably delayed the proliferation of the game for a couple of hundred years.”