Cummings backs Mizzy to soar again

Trainer Anthony Cummings is confident about Mizzy’s chances in the Golden Eagle. Picture: AAP

Trainer Anthony Cummings has Mizzy primed to finally silence the doubters and receive the recognition she is due by winning the $7.5 million Iron Jack Golden Eagle (1500m) at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.

Mizzy has been in outstanding form, becoming the first to clean sweep the Sydney spring triple crown for mares comprising the Toy Show Stakes, Sheraco Stakes and Golden Pendant before her last start in the Silver Eagle behind The Inevitable and Fasika.

Despite Mizzy's form surge this spring, she has started at longer odds every start and that will again be the case in the Golden Eagle, for which she is only a $21 chance.

Brutal is the early favourite at $3.80, then Arcadia Queen at $4.20.

Cummings isn't worried by the opinion of the price assessors and maintains Mizzy is going to be very hard to beat in the Golden Eagle.

"Mizzy's development this spring is confirmation of what we always thought we had,'' Cummings said.

"The surprise, I suppose, was she didn't do it last preparation but now we are getting from her the performances we had expected.

"She probably didn't get the credit she deserved for winning those three races in succession and then she was beaten in the Silver Eagle, but I thought her run that day was just as good.''

The Anthony Cummings-trained Mizzy has a workout at Randwick before the Golden Eagle. Picture: Getty Images

Cummings said that Mizzy wasn't suited coming back slightly in distance to 1300m last start after winning the Golden Pendant over 1400m.

"She found a new level when she went to 1400m,'' he said.

"The change-up and acceleration she showed at the 200m in the Golden Pendant was beyond what I had seen from her before.

"I was worried that coming back in trip off that win was going to be tough and it proved to be.

"But equally, the step up to 1500m for the Golden Eagle is well and truly what she is after.''

Cummings has booked Jason Collett to ride Mizzy because Tommy Berry, who had ridden her to three ­successive wins this spring, is on Brutal.

Tim Clark, who rode the mare last start, will be at Flemington on Saturday.

Tommy Berry rides Mizzy to victory in the Golden Pendant. Picture: AAP

With the Golden Eagle likely to attract a capacity field of 18, Tuesday's barrier draw will be crucial for the rich race.

"If I could have a choice of barrier, I'd take five,'' Cummings said.

"But I won't be greedy. If she can draw inside 10, I will be happy.''

Mizzy completed a strong workout at Randwick on Monday morning and Cummings said the mare was at her peak for the Golden Eagle.

"We gave her a solid gallop on Saturday morning and she did a bit more (on Monday),'' he said.

"She will do a bit of evens tomorrow and Thursday and then she will be ready to go for Saturday.

"She's had a faultless preparation, which is so important going into these big races. She's in really good shape.''