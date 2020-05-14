Cult $25 fake tanning product that’s selling out
If bronzed was the tone of summer, pasty and pale has definitely been the running theme of self-isolation.
And while the beauty industry - including spray tanning salons - remains temporarily shut in most states, those committed to a year-round glow have been taking streak-free tanning matters into their own mitt-covered hands.
Valued at $US1.47 billion, the self-tanning industry is projected to grow by nearly 6 per cent globally by 2025, according to a report by consulting firm Grand View Research.
It is being fuelled by a trend away from IRL tanning through sun exposure to fake tanning formulas, which are more relevant than ever in the quarantine era.
Enter Spray Aus, the spray tanning empire co-owned by Bec Judd and Nadia Bartel whose salon tan at home range recently launched at Mecca Cosmetica.
With no parabens or PEGs, Spray Aus has gathered a cult-like following since it was founded in 2014 by Emily McKay and Ellie Pearson, in partnership with social media stars Bartel and Judd.
Clutching a tanning mist and mitt, the power WAGs reveal the secrets behind their self-tanning empire.
What is your step by step guide to a spray tan-style tan from home?
Rebecca Judd: "Exfoliating is an absolute must and it will set your tan up for a flawless application. If you have excess tan on from last week, our Tan Reverser will remove any residue ready for a fresh application.
"Our application glove with a mousse will help you with an even colour. For a light bronzing on your face, our Tan Mist is perfect."
What are the major mistakes we make when DIY fake tanning?
Nadia Bartel: "Taking your time in your application can make or break your tan.
"Try using limited product around your ankles, wrist and hands and this will make for a perfect, natural bronze."
How long does Spray Aus take to develop?
BJ: "If you are using our Natural Mousse, anywhere from two to eight hours will give you a natural glow.
"If you are looking for a time savvy option or a little darker this time, the Deep Dark Mousse can achieve this look anywhere from two to six hours."
What has been the top-selling product/s during lockdown?
NB: "The Deep Dark Mousse ($39.95) and Tan Mist ($24.95) have been flying out the door. Having the option to apply tan yourself at home and achieve a salon look has still been desirable in lockdown. A little bit of self-care can make you feel brighter and we have noticed our community expanding their home tanning range since our studios were forced to close."
Spray Aus' at-home range is available now via Mecca Cosmetica.
