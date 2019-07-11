Culmaran Creek Rd upgrade complete, what road should be next

HOORAY, FINALLY: Standing in the centre, Kevin Hogan MP and Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland celebrate the opening of Culmaran Creek Rd with residents and business owners.

IT'S taken five million dollars and 13 months to widen 4.5 kilometres of road and build a dual-lane concrete bridge on a vital road link near the village of Mallanganee.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Kyogle Council mayor Danielle Mulholland joined a throng of people to celebrate the upgrade with the cutting of a red ribbon.

The Culmaran Creek Rd upgrade will improve transport links, increase freight efficiencies and pave the way for more local jobs, Mr Hogan said.

Companies like Mara Seeds and Mara Global Foods were having difficulty getting their produce to markets, which was restricting their growth and job creation, Mr Hogan said.

"The new road will support the existing 25 jobs at the two companies and provide the potential for doubling the workforce over the next 12 to 18 months."

"By creating a new dual lane concrete bridge capable of supporting heavier vehicles, we have unlocked the barriers to growth that many local industries have faced due to poor freight access to places like the Port of Brisbane," Mr Hogan said.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said key partnerships between different levels of government, and with industry leaders and the community made funding the road easier.

WHO PAID FOR THE UPGRADE?

The Government committed more than $2 million to the project under the Regional Jobs and Investment Packages. Kyogle Council committed a further $245,000, Mara Global Foods $30,000 and Mara Seeds $10,000.

PLEASE UPGRADE THESE ROADS

We asked on Facebook which roads should be a priority for an upgrade.

Shari Capp said: Whyralla Road, from Broadwater turn off, right through to Woodburn. Phleeease.

Mon Bizzle said: Clarence Valley Way to Bonalbo!