Cudgen wins second T20 crown

WINNERS: Cudgen won the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket Twenty20 final for a second straight year on Sunday. Contributed

CUDGEN won the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Twenty20 final for the second straight year after a 46-run win over Ballina Bears at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff, on Sunday.

The performance of the day came from NSW Country rep Caleb Ziebell who scored 161 in the semi-final win over Marist Brothers.

It completes a big week for the 23-year-old who was named player of the carnival and picked in the Australian Country Merit team after the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Victoria.

Cudgen were always going to be hard to beat at home while Ballina got through to the final after its win over Tintenbar-East Ballina.

Captain Jamie Wilson picked himself out of a form slump to top score with 73 runs in the final against Ballina.

Cudgen finished 7-187 with Ziebell contributing 33.

Bears were up for a fight and looked good early with a 46-run opening partnership between Toby Hordern and Justin Moore.

Top-order batsman Sam Burdock (39) and Sam Adams (33) kept the scoreboard ticking over before the Cudgen bowlers tightened the screws.

Bears finished 4-141 with Alec Williams showing his value as a bowler taking two wickets in the final after a three-wicket haul in the semi-final.

Ballina can take some confidence out of the weekend having not played in a final since winning the two-day competition in 2013.

They are currently fourth on the two-day ladder after a convincing win over Murwillumbah at the weekend.

Lennox Head has set itself up for the minor premiership with a 14-point gap between them and second-placed Tintenbar-East Ballina.

"I guess we're going for an undefeated season now and everyone has to chase us,” Lennox Head captain Andrew Lindsay said.

"We've won six straight so we just have to keep going and make sure we put the hard work in.”

The Casino RSM Cavaliers have been the most improved team this season and are third after a seven-wicket win over Marist Brothers on Saturday.

Brothers dropped to sixth while Cudgen is starting to hit its straps - just four points out of the top four in fifth.

Pottsville and Brothers are also on 16 points with Cudgen and all three are capable of playing semi-finals.

LADDER

Lennox Head 40

Tintenbar-East Ballina 26

Casino 26

Ballina Bears 20

Cudgen 16

Marist Brothers 16

Pottsville 16

Murwillumbah 9

Alstonville 3