Cudgen soaks up surf lifesaving country camp

Cudgen surf lifesaver Luke Chaffer was one of 10 people from his club in the new Country development camp. Bronte Smith

TEN Far North Coast surf lifesavers were part of the NSW Country Development Camp at Coffs Harbour.

Cudgen made up most of the numbers with Shaylla Young, Paige Leishman, Luke Chaffer, Chloe Jones, Lily O'Sullivan, Liam Worling, Ginger Allen, Claudia Crawford, Stirling Crawford, Kai Onley and Olissa Onley attending.

The development and mentoring was under the watchful eye of Cudgen representative coach Scott McCartney.

Although it was an out-of-season program it was an opportunity for those who compete in under-15s through to opens to come together and train with some like-minded individuals.

One of the key reasons of establishing this program was to highlight the representative pathway available for country athletes and to encourage them to pursue their dreams within surf lifesaving.

The attending people boasted more than 100 medals between them at a country and state championship level.

"The three days were put to good use with the athletes gaining valuable knowledge and experience from coaches and older athletes about the country team and its pathways, training sessions to showcase their skills as well as time to bond and get to know each other from different clubs,” McCartney said.

"Looking at the pool of athletes coming up through the ranks we will only get stronger and continue to enjoy success in the coming years.”

Several of those attending the program have been part of recent Country NSW squads and in an effort to get more competition for regional-based athletes an open team travelled to Interstate at South Australia earlier this year.

The Country NSW team will next be in action in January when members take part in the 2019 Trans-Tasman Series, a biennial event involving athletes from New Zealand's northern region and the central coast.