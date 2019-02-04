Menu
Action from the NSW Country Surf Lifesaving Championships at Kingscliff on the weekend.
Sport

Cudgen seals surf lifesaving country crown

Mitchell Craig
by
4th Feb 2019 4:24 PM
HIGH temperatures and challenging water conditions were not enough to stop Cudgen steam-rolling through the competition at the NSW Country Championships at Kingcliff.

 

The Far North Coast club had wins in every race area and across all age divisions from under-8s through to masters competition.

About 1500 competitors represented 36 country clubs from across the state.

Byron Bay had a stranglehold on the competition for a number of years before Cudgen emerged as the dominant club from the Far North Coast branch in 2017.

Cudgen president Adam Mills said to win for the third year in a row on their home beach was the result of a huge combined effort by the club across the board.

