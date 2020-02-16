Menu
Cudgen fast bowler Tim Spencer took two wickets against Murwillumbah on Saturday. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Sport

Cudgen on top after crushing win in weekend cricket

Mitchell Craig
16th Feb 2020 2:42 PM
CUDGEN has jumped to the top of the ladder after thumping bottom-placed Murwillumbah in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday.

The defending premiers made light work of Murwillumbah in the 10-wicket win at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.

The game further highlights the gulf between Murwillumbah and the better teams in the competition with Cudgen needing only 10 overs to chase down 55 runs.

However, the points from the one-day clash are valuable with all other games for the round washed out.

With more rain predicted, any points between now and the finals will be crucial for any teams lucky enough to get on.

It was all one-way traffic on Saturday with left-arm spinner Anthony Kershler doing most of the damage taking 4-6 from his five overs.

Fast bowlers Caleb Ziebell and Tim Spencer contributed with two wickets each before Murwillumbah was bowled out.

The writing was on the wall when Spencer took the key wicket of Jackson Agius which had Murwillumbah reeling at 4-29.

Agius has been a shining light this season scoring 303 runs, making him the fourth highest run-scorer in the competition.

Cudgen opening batsman Conor McDowell continued his recent run of form scoring 41 not out in the run chase.

McDowell top-scored with 93 runs when Cudgen won the Twenty20 final earlier this month.

Pottsville was unbeaten before it ran into Cudgen and are now second on the ladder after a bye this round.

Lismore Workers is equal on 33 competition points with Pottsville while Alstonville is fourth.

There are two rounds left with semi-finals scheduled for March 21-22 with the final played over two days the following weekend.

LADDER

Cudgen 36

Pottsville 33

Lismore Workers 33

Alstonville 31

Lennox Head 29

Casino RSM Cavaliers 27

Marist Brothers 27

Tintenbar-East Ballina 15

Murwillumbah 5

