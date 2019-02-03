Cudgen on target at country championships

THERE FIRST: Far North Coast competitor Kalani Ives dives during the beach flags in the NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships at Kingscliff on Saturday.

FAR North Coast club Cudgen set itself up for a third straight title with convinicing performances in the NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships at Kingscliff.

Some outstanding results and the sheer number of competitors ensured Cudgen kept its hand on the overall trophy.

Seasoned campaigner and Cudgen coach Scott McCartney led by example with individual and team wins across all water events on Saturday,

McCartney was first across the line in the open ski, open board and teamed up with Angus McPhail and Kai Onley to win the open ski relay.

He also doubled up in masters categories to win gold in the 30-39 years board and ski races.

Kai Onley won the Under-19 ironman and ski events and Joseph Warne now holds the title of the Under-17 Ironman.

At the other end of the age spectrum, Under-8 competitor Jesse Black came first in the wade while Lachlan Arghyros claimed gold in the Under-10s board race.

In the female divisions, Hayley Smith was first across the line in the Under-17 surf race and open female board and Lily O'Sullivan was busy in the water, winning the Under-15 surf race, board and ironwoman.

Anthea Warne won the double in the Under-19 and open ironwoman races, Under-19 ski and board, and teamed up with Paige Leishman and Elise O'Callaghan to win the open ski relay.

She and Elise then joined with Chloe Jones to claim the Under-19 ski relay title.

In the younger age divisions, Cudgen caps were everywhere with wins recorded by Kalani Ives, Alexis Barnett, Kaimana Lowien-Britt, Charli Mills, Sienna Lee and Jarrah Onley.

Local competitors were even racking up points in the board riding, including Warren Boyd in the open male and Sophie Boyd winning the Under-19 and open female board riding events.

Surf sports manager Rob Pidgeon said Cudgen had done a great job, both in competition and hosting the two-day carnival.