Cudgen keeps its country crown

The Evans Head women's boat crew hits the water at the NSW Country Surf Lifesaving Championships at Kingscliff on the weekend, Ursula Bentley@CapturedAys

CUDGEN emerged as the dominant Far North Coast club for a third straight year at the NSW Country Surf Lifesaving Championships at Kingscliff.

Byron Bay staged a comeback attempt on the second day of the carnival and finished second while Lennox Head-Alstonville was fourth.

Some outstanding results from Byron Bay secured second spot after Sunday's competition with Bradley Kay and Shaun Sewell taking out the open double ski and Grace Eady and Zoe Hughes crowned open female double ski champions.

Will Jones and Daniel Peacock did the same in the under-19 double ski and Helen Murray won the 40-49 2km beach run.

Beau Carter was a great performer in the under-17 events with the Byron Bay boys also taking out the open beach relay.

Joanne Kay won the 50-59 ironwoman event and the female board rescue with Murray.

Brunswick Heads also made its presence known with Robert Brown winning the 40-49 male surf race, single ski, ironman and rescue tube event.

Clubmate Paul Davis won the 50-59 board race and ironman while Vanessa Thompson was the 40-49 female beach sprint champion.

Ballina had its fair share of competitors with the consistent Todd Muller winning the 30-39 beach sprint and flags event.

The club also had Jack Graham-Jones win the open male 2km beach run with Coco Lacson winning the under-12 female beach sprint and flags.

Lennox Head's Cavan Thompson won the under-19 male 2km beach run while Jackson Bond won the under-14 ironman event.

Niamh Sharpe continued her dominance with the board winning the under-12 board race with Frankie Dobbs-Moir winning the under-10 race and beach flags.

Sharpe also won the 1km beach flags.

South coast club Warilla-Barrack Point put in a huge effort to finish in third, up a place from last year, making the long trip north worth their while.

Cudgen coach Scott McCartney led by example with individual and team wins across all water events.

McCartney was first across the line in the open ski, open board and teamed up with Angus McPhail and Kai Onley to win the open ski relay.

He also doubled up in masters categories to win gold in the 30-39 board and ski races.

Cudgen president Adam Mills said to win for the third year in a row on their home beach was the result of a huge combined effort by the club across the board.

RESULTS

1 Cudgen Headland 1128

2 Byron Bay 687

3 Warilla Barrack Point 479

4 Lennox Head-Alstonville 317

5 Sawtell 300

6 Port Macquarie 287

7 Tacking Point 245

8 Yamba 212

9 Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore 171

10 Cabarita Beach 163