Cudgen have plenty to crow about

CELEBRATION TIME: Cudgen all smiles (except captain Jamie Wilson in the centre) after winning the FNC LJ Hooker League cricket premiership on Sunday.

CELEBRATION TIME: Cudgen all smiles (except captain Jamie Wilson in the centre) after winning the FNC LJ Hooker League cricket premiership on Sunday.

CUDGEN are still celebrating after taking out the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League two-day cricket premiership on Sunday.

They completed a winning double over Pottsville after they beat their Tweed rivals in the Twenty20 final last month.

The club also had a NSW Country representative with all-rounder Caleb Ziebell playing at that level for the first time this season.

Cudgen winning the two-day final is even more impressive considering Ziebell could not bowl and was limited with the bat after suffering an abdominal strain the previous week in the semi-final.

However, his younger brother Connor Ziebell stepped up and was the player-of-the-final after a five-wicket haul.

Teenagers Tim Spencer and Lachlan Wylie also had great debut seasons while Alex Mantait was a revelation, replacing long-time wicket keeper Doug Potter who left the area.

Wylie came into the team as a leg spinner before developing into a handy middle order batsmen while Spencer has been another talented addition to the bowling stocks.

"We have a great junior base and I think we'll be strong for years to come,” Cudgen captain Jamie Wilson said.

"Caleb and Connor are two exceptional cricketers that we're very fortunate to have.

"We say it every year about Caleb but hopefully they go on to bigger and better things and don't just stay with us.

"Lachy has come a long way and he's really improved with the bat and around the field.

"It does help when he gets to face our bowling attack in the nets and they don't hold anything back.”

Pottsville can be proud of their effort this season and were aiming to win their first premiership at the weekend.

There were some fiery moments in the game but plenty of sportsmanship highlighted by Pottsville all-rounder Ryan McCloy.

He was aggressive with the ball on Sunday but did lend Connor Ziebell his spare cricket shoes on Saturday.

Ziebell's shoes fell apart after his first bowling spell and he was unable to find a spare pair that fit properly from his Cudgen teammates.

"There were some tense moments out there but we're all mates and what happens on the field stays on the field,” Wilson said.