Cudgen grinds it out for another title

ANOTHER ONE: The Cudgen team yesterday after their win over Pottsville in the Hooker League final.

A DETERMINED Cudgen has won the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket premiership with a four-wicket win over Tweed rivals Pottsville at Reg Dalton Oval, Kings- cliff.

All-rounder Connor Ziebell led the way with a five-wicket haul as Pottsville were bowled out for 175 just before lunch on the second day.

Ziebell was on hat-trick after his last two wickets and finished with figures of 5-44 from 16 overs.

He bowled former teammate Tait Burns for 41 after having taken the wickets of top-order batsmen Jamie Bennett and Arren Laycock.

They had 68 overs to chase the runs and they were cruising at the start but it was game on when Pottsville claimed the wickets of top-order batsmen Caleb Ziebell and Alec Williams.

Cudgen captain Jamie Wilson batted out the innings while teenager Lachlan Wylie hit the winning runs.

Wicket keeper batsmen Alex Mantait was new to the club this season and had a great game behind the stumps.

He replaced Doug Potter who moved to Dubbo early in the season while they also did it without former NSW Country representative Pat Rosser who only lasted a few games.

"To restrict them to 175 was a really good effort for us,” Wilson said.

"Connor has stepped out of his brothers (Caleb Ziebell) shadow and really come of age this season.

"We have a good base of juniors at the club and I think we'll be strong for years to come.”

Caleb Ziebell, a NSW Country representative, played in the game but was unable to bowl due to abdominal strain suffered in the semi-final.

It was Cudgen's third local cricket premiership in four years.

Read more on the final in The Northern Star tomorrow.

FNC LJ HOOKER LEAGUE FINAL

CUDGEN v POTTSVILLE

(at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff)

Pottsville won the toss

POTTSVILLE 1st innings:

J Hoare, c Connor Ziebell b Julius29

J Bennett, c J Wilson b Connor Ziebell0

A Laycock, c J Wilson b Connor Ziebell0

T Burns, b Connor Ziebell41

S Sabah, c Mantait b Connor Ziebell45

A Rogers, c Maintait b Julius12

L Manning, st Mantait b T Wilson13

R McCloy, c Mantait b T Wilson18

C McDowell, c Williams b Connor Ziebell10

N Wilson, c J Wilson b T Wilson0

O Van Megchelen, not out0

Sundries7

TOTAL175

Fall: 4 8 73 75 99 130 157 175 175 175.

Bowling: J Julius 29-7-27-2, Connor Ziebell 16-5-44-5, A Kershler 14-5-24-0, T Wilson 13.4-4-20-3, T Spencer 4-2-5-0.

CUDGEN 1st innings:

H Wilson, lbw McLoy1

Caleb Ziebell, lbw Hoare36

A Williams, c McCloy b Burns34

A Mantait, lbw McCloy29

D Stoddart, c McDowell b Mccloy10

J Wilson, not out17

Connor Ziebell, c Rogers b Syed18

L Wylie, not out12

Sundries19

TOTAL6-176

Fall: 6 54 98 117 122 151.

Bowling: R McCloy 19.4-6-49-3, N Wilson 11-1-33-0, T Burns 9-2-28-1, S Syed 16-2-41-1, J Hoare 7-2-14-1.

Cudgen won by four wickets.