Cudgen cricketers enjoy a decade of dominance

Cudgen has won its third straight Far North Coast LJ Hooker League premiership. Photo from earlier this season.

Cudgen has won its third straight Far North Coast LJ Hooker League premiership. Photo from earlier this season.

CUDGEN has cemented a decade of cricket dominance after being awarded the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League two-day premiership.

It is the third straight title for the Hornets who finished the competition rounds as the minor premiers before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cudgen won its first premiership in 2012-2013 and again in 2014-2015 and 2015-2016.

They were finalists in 2010-11, played semi-finals the following season and lost a home final to Alstonville in 2016-2017.

Casino is the only other team to win a total of six premierships since the competition started in 1994-1995.

Cudgen were competition leaders in the second half of this season and had not been defeated since November 30.

“We could have awarded premiers based on who won last year or who finished as minor premiers this year,” LJ Hooker League president Phil Melville said.

“In both cases that was Cudgen which made our decision a lot easier.

“Cudgen have certainly been a very consistent cricket team for a long period of time.”

All-rounder Caleb Ziebell becomes the third premiership-winning captain at the club.

He follows on from Jamie and Terry Wilson and is a current NSW Country representative.

Ziebell came through the junior ranks at the club and has been its main attacking weapon for a number of years now.

Cudgen still has one of the best opening bowlers in James Julius while the likes of Tim Spencer and Connor Ziebell have come through in recent years.

The current side also has former NSW left-arm spinner Anthony Kershler and a former NSW Country rep Pat Rosser.

A semi-final win over Pottsville would have seen Cudgen play either Casino or Lismore Workers in the final over the weekend.

Pottsville played Cudgen in the final two years ago and reached the semi-finals for a third straight year.

Casino qualified for finals for a second straight year while Workers were back in the competition for the first time since 2010-2011.

Workers played Cudgen in the final round of the competition and were 4-50 chasing 154 before the game was washed out.

Premiers down the years

2019-20 Cudgen

2018-19 Cudgen

2017-18 Cudgen

2016-17 Alstonville

2015-16: Cudgen

2014-15: Cudgen

2013-14: Ballina Bears

2012-13: Cudgen

2011-12: Ballina Bears,

Casino Cavaliers (joint)

2010-11: Casino Cavaliers

2009-10: Casino Cavaliers

2008-09: Ballina Bears

2007-08: Casino Cavaliers

2006-07: Souths

2005-06: Tintenbar

2004-05: Souths

2003-04: Souths

2002-03: Tintenbar

2001-02: Alstonville

2000-01: Tintenbar

1999-00: Casino Cavaliers

1998-99: Casino Cavaliers

1997-98: Souths

1996-97: Marist Brothers

1995-96: Ballina Bears

1994-95: Northern Districts