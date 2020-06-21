CUB Tap Torch arrives at The Australian

Runners Ben Hunt (left) and Sophie Thomson (right) passed the tap torch to owner Jackson Quinn at The Australian Hotel in Ballina.

AFTER travelling more than 1500km from the Carlton Brewhouse in Victoria, the Carlton United Breweries Tap Torch has touched down at The Australian Hotel in Ballina - one of 15 local watering holes on a nationwide journey to celebrate the long-awaited reopening of Aussie bars, hotels, and pubs.

Thirsty patrons cheered at runner Ben Hunt, handed the flaming torch over to hotel owner Jackson Quinn, in exchange for a cold one.

“We feel extremely grateful to be a part of The Reopening Ceremony and think it’s a great initiative,” said Mr Quinn.

“The community spirit is very strong in Ballina. While we’ve been closed, I’ve missed chatting to and mingling with my punters but we’ve stayed in touch with home delivery and takeaway services.”

Having bought The Australian at the end of last year, Mr Quinn took the lockdown period as an opportunity to renovate and reinvent the hotel.

“During the lockdown we’ve done heaps of work through the pub. We’ve got a new menu, there’s new staff. New everything.”

“We had a good chance to do the renovations we’d been planning. We’ve renovated our beer garden, renovated the front bar, renovated the back area, and cleaned our kitchens.”

Carlton & United Breweries launched the nationwide pub crawl to help struggling pub owners around Australia get back on their feet after the lockdown period. The campaign aims to raise $2 million.

“We’re thrilled that pubs are beginning to re-open across the country, and what better way to celebrate than with an official reopening ceremony and a national pub crawl,” said CUB CEO Peter Filipovic.

“We hope that this campaign helps shine a spotlight on the brilliant pubs across the country and encourages Australians to head back to their local and support the pubs that are at the heart of their communities.”

The Australian Hotel partnered with the Ballina Bombers Football Club, with members Ben Hunt and Sophie Thomson acting as runners for the torch.