CUA has become a new sponsor of AFL team Carlton in Victoria. Picture: Michael Klein
Business

‘Grow or die’: Credit union’s warning

by Liam Walsh
15th Nov 2018 6:47 AM
AUSTRALIA'S largest customer-owned lender CUA has defended its attempts to grow larger, in the face of member concerns about the tactic.

"Bigger is not better," one member said at Brisbane-based CUA's annual general meeting on Wednesday. "You're not concentrating on the existing members."

But CUA chairman Nigel Ampherlaw argued that businesses including the credit union needed to "grow or die".

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority was urging other smaller lending institutions to merge in the face of concerns about their long-term ability to function, he said.

He also argued that CUA had to grow for all members. CUA had in the past financial year lifted membership numbers by 20,000, or almost 4.4 per cent, to 473,130. It posted a fall in profits from $55.9 million to $54.8 million.

Among moves to increase brand awareness include sponsoring cricket's Brisbane Heat and AFL's Carlton Football Club in Victoria.

The AFL move was recent and CUA chief executive Rob Goudswaard said one fan in a well-off area had immediately switched a $1.2 million home loan to the credit union.

Another customer-member at the AGM called for CUA to break down each director's pay. Mr Ampherlaw said he would take that request "on notice".

The annual report only shows that nine directors earned a total of $1.226 million in the past financial year, or an average of $136,000.

Mr Ampherlaw also maintained that the board was committed to remaining a mutual, or customer-owned institution.

afl cua lender

