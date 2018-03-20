CTP refunds: when and how you can get them

Many drivers will receive refunds on their green slips in the coming months.

NORTHERN Rivers motorists can now claim a partial refund on their Green Slips.

The NSW Government last year overhauled the old CTP Green Slip Scheme to create a more affordable, lower cost scheme. In addition to lower premiums in 2018, partial refunds will be given for insurance premiums paid in 2017 based on the old scheme.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith said more than 40,000 motor vehicle owners across the Ballina electorate will now be able to access their CTP Green Slip refund.

"The new CTP scheme is delivering savings for motorists. The average Green Slip price this year across the local area will be $423, down from $481 last year,” Ms Smith said.

Refund amounts will differ between motorists depending on when they renewed their Green Slip. The closer to 1 December 2017 a motorist paid their premium, the larger the refund.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said Greenslip refunds were also available for 68,000 Clarence and Richmond Valley motorists.

Mr Gulaptis said $29 million will be returned to vehicle owners across Northern NSW.

"Public transport users have not been forgotten with regional train fares falling by nearly one third,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Minister for Finance, Services and Property Victor Dominello said as a result of the government's reforms, more than $29 million will be returned to vehicle owners across Northern NSW. The average refund is $43.

"The new CTP scheme is delivering a big win for motorists through lower premiums, greater protections for those injured on the road and refunds on premiums paid during 2017,” Mr Dominello said.

People with a MyServiceNSW email account can expect to receive an email advising them they are entitled to a refund. The refund will be processed through their MyServiceNSW account and paid into a bank account of their choice.

Vehicle owners who do not have a MyServiceNSW account can check online if they are eligible for a refund at www.service.nsw.nsw.gov.au/greensliprefund or by visiting their local Service NSW Centre before creating an account.

Refunds will be available in the coming days and weeks and are available until September 30, 2018.