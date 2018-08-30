Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale
Crime

'Crystal substance' to be analysed after raids at Kyogle

Liana Turner
by
30th Aug 2018 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE will analyse crystals seized from a Northern Rivers home.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said officers executed two warrants simultaneously on a Kyogle residence and a commercial address yesterday.

"They located 200g of a crystal substance and what appeared to be a Taser at one location,” Insp Bruce said.

"At the other location they seized items suspected of being used in the manufacture of prohibited drugs, and shotgun pellets.”

No charges have formally been laid in relation to the two raids.

"They're both alleged to be related in the supply of prohibited drugs in the Kyogle area,” Insp Bruce said.

Insp Bruce said the home and commercial address were both linked to a 39-year-old Kyogle man, who was present at the home at the time.

She said the crystal substance seized would be analysed.

northern rivers crime northern rivers drugs richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    What is the fastest growing suburb on the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon What is the fastest growing suburb on the Northern Rivers?

    Property PLUS, we reveal the four towns that are (finally) giving Byron Bay a run for its money.

    Ballina MP disappointed by mayor's support for Ben Franklin

    premium_icon Ballina MP disappointed by mayor's support for Ben Franklin

    Politics Tamara Smith says the government has failed to deliver for the Shire

    The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

    premium_icon The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

    Business Ambitious startup was unable to 'truly crack mass market adoption'

    Best view in Lismore... and a new menu

    premium_icon Best view in Lismore... and a new menu

    News This cafe is now offering "something delicious with a twist"

    Local Partners