'Crystal substance' to be analysed after raids at Kyogle

POLICE will analyse crystals seized from a Northern Rivers home.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said officers executed two warrants simultaneously on a Kyogle residence and a commercial address yesterday.

"They located 200g of a crystal substance and what appeared to be a Taser at one location,” Insp Bruce said.

"At the other location they seized items suspected of being used in the manufacture of prohibited drugs, and shotgun pellets.”

No charges have formally been laid in relation to the two raids.

"They're both alleged to be related in the supply of prohibited drugs in the Kyogle area,” Insp Bruce said.

Insp Bruce said the home and commercial address were both linked to a 39-year-old Kyogle man, who was present at the home at the time.

She said the crystal substance seized would be analysed.