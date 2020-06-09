Menu
Our experts have looked into the Crystal Ball and some think the Bombers are on the rise, while the Bulldogs are on the nose.
AFL

Crystal Ball: Top eight set for shake-up

9th Jun 2020 11:50 AM
OUR experts have already done this once - when the AFL season started.

They'd studied hard during the off-season, done plenty of trackwatching and made their predictions, both educated and bold.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic struck and footy went on hiatus for some three months.

Now we're finally about to see some footy again, how much have the opinions of our experts changed?

SEE ALL OUR PREDICTIONS BELOW

