Crunch time in the footy codes

NRRRL: Ballina v Tweed Coast at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, on Sunday

Tahne Robinson,

Tweed Coast Raiders

First grand final for the Casino junior in the top grade and his speed and kicking game could be the difference.

Robinson ran the ball a lot more in the preliminary final last week and a more balanced performance on the big stage will be needed with some of his finishing touches.

Other key players are fullback Guy Lanston, second-rower Cory Blair and hooker Dan Willoughby

Andrew Battese, Ballina

Seasoned campaigner that can grab the game by the scruff of the neck when he takes off out of dummy half.

Ruthless in defence and will get the Seagulls on the front foot with his kicking game.

Other key players are five-eighth Kel Sheather, fullback Alex Grant and front-rower Dylan Montgomery.

Mitch's tip: Ballina by 8

There was nothing fancy about the way Ballina beat Tweed Coast in the major semi-final a fortnight ago and it will be another big battle up front in the forwards.

The Raiders attack has looked clunky at times in the semi-finals but if it clicks they have enough strike to worry the Seagulls.

Ballina is hard to beat at home and the Raiders' only losses this season have been against the Seagulls.

FNC Rugby: Lennox Head v Wollongbar- Alstonville at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday

Zac Beecher,

Lennox Head

Strike centre but also under a massive injury cloud after coming off the field in the preliminary final.

His absence would force a reshuffle in the backline with centre Brad Lees and fullback Paul Crozier having to step up and fill the void.

Other key players are five-eighth Hugo Marks, front-rower Matt Liddle and No 8 Daniel Alley.

Ben Damen, Wollongbar-

Alstonville

NSW Country five-eighth and the Pioneers were always going to start as massive favourites with him in the side.

Both teams have plenty of talent out wide which could cancel each other out, leaving the forwards to decide the contest up front.

Other key players are fullback Sam Kerry and flankers Hamish Mould and Nick Pennisi.

Mitch's tip: Wollongbar-

Alstonville by 10

The Pioneers have plenty of attack in them and have scored more than 50 points in 10 of their games this season.

However, Lennox Head loves the underdog tag and often find a way to win the bigger games.