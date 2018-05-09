Crunch time for motorsport rally

Jack Monkhouse puts his car through its paces on the Baileys Bridge Road north of Kyogle ahead of competition in the Border Ranges Rally this weekend. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

ON MONDAY, nine Kyogle councillors vote on the running of a motorsport rally in Kyogle on July 14-15.

Gold Coast Tweed Motorsporting Club secretary John Careless said the Border Ranges Rally was already advertised as going ahead on the club's website because people had to make plans nine months in advance.

"We've run rallies in NSW for 50 years," Mr Careless said.

Two councillors, Maggie May and Janet Wilson, have publicly stated they will vote "no" to the rally.

Kyogle Council general manager Graham Kennett said the council agreed in principle to the rally but asked organisers to consult the community before councillors made their final decision.

"The organisers needed to get community approval first," Mr Kennett said.

"Ideally, that should have been 12 months ago."

Mr Careless said the club spent $2500 on a survey of residents most affected by the rally.

"Only two people didn't like it so we've cut the course," he said.

The council has done surveys and consultations in the past to look at the economic impact.

"The rally cost the council $7000 in traffic management as well as indirect costs of staff time and administration," Mr Kennett said. "Council has an annual budget for that just like they do on Anzac Day or the Billycart Day."

On the issue of dust, noise and wildlife, he said there were genuine risks, but "they are happening every day on every road and it is no more dangerous during the rally".

Yet the rally wasn't for everyone, Mr Kennett said.

"One of the strengths of Kyogle is the diversity of the community and to make the most of that diversity we need to be tolerant," he said.

"We were invited by council to conduct an event in 2017 and we said 'no'," Mr Careless said.

"There was too much negativity. We're a not-for-profit club and it cost us a quarter of a million (dollars) to put this event on."