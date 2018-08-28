Crunch time for council over Lake Ainsworth decision

Will plans to revamp the Lake Ainsworth be approved by Ballina Shire Council?

AMID discussions and protests from both sides of the issue, the future of the Lake Ainsworth Foreshore Works plan will be decided this weekend.

The Ballina Shire Council has called an extraordinary council meeting, to be held this Saturday, September 1, to finalise the contentious issue.

The meeting will allow the council to make a decision on whether to approve the planning application for the works.

This includes the controversial closure of the eastern road.

The precinct would instead be turned into parkland, with a shared path wide enough to allow for emergency vehicles to access the sport and recreation centre as needed.

There will also be a secondary item on the council's agenda, which will be to determine the sequencing of the works, if approval is granted.

The council's development and environmental health group manager, Matthew Wood, said the meeting would decide on whether the improvement works plan goes ahead or will be delayed.

"The meeting gives council the chance to make a decision on that planning application," Mr Wood said.

"And if it does get approved, councillors will then decide on how to go about the works."

If the plan is approved, the council's engineering team will then table their report on the sequence of construction for approval by the council.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held from 10am at the Ballina Shire Council chambers.