NO WAY: Organiser Cate Coorey from the Byron Residents Group and Ballina MP Tamara Smith at yesterday morning's Anti-West Byron Development rally held in Byron Bay. Christian Morrow
News

Crunch time for these $20 million developments

Christian Morrow
by
18th Jun 2018 7:00 AM
A RALLY against two developments planned for West Byron drew well over 1,000 people to Apex Park in Byron Bay yesterday morning.

The rally was organised by the Byron Residents Group ahead of tomorrow's public meetings of the state's Joint Regional Planning panel in Mullumbimby.

Given the value of the two developments, planned for the area on Ewingsdale Road just out side of Byron Bay, are worth more than $20million, the JRPP will ultimately decide if 687 lots will go ahead.

"It's a great turn out for a town of just 10,000 people at short notice on a Sunday morning," Cate Coorey from Byron Resident's Group said.

"We hope to get good numbers at the meeting of the JRPP next Tuesday. It is so important the people making assessments on West Byron understand the level of community opposition to the developments.

The meeting was addressed by Byron Shire Councillor Basil Cameron, Ballina MP Tamara Smith, Labor candidate for Richmond Asren Pugh, environmental activist Dailan Pugh and Cate Coorey from The Byron Residents Group.

A statement from Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for the North Coast Ben Franklin acknowledging local concerns was also read out at the rally.

Following the speeches the crowd undertook an impromptu march down a short section of Jonson Street to the Lawson Street roundabout and back.

The JRPP meetings are being held tomorrow at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall. The session times for both DAs are 3-5.30pm and 6.30-8pm.

For more information phone 82172060 or email enquiry@planningpanels.nsw.gov.au

byron bay northern rivers development west byron development
Lismore Northern Star

