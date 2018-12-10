'Crunch time': 200 people fight to keep railway

The Lismore community rally to promote the early return of train services to the Casino to Murwillumbah Railway in North-Eastern NSW.

THERE'S at lot at stake when deciding what will become of the dormant rail trail line running from Casino to Murwillumbah.

Options for the disused train track have proposed to reinstate some sort of rail service (light or heavy) along the line, or an extension of it, create a bike path or leave the rail the way it is.

Northern Rivers Railway Action Group (NRRAG) has chosen their stance and the group of around 300 want to bring it back.

The NRRAG group held a rally in Lismore on Saturday from 10am until 1pm with 200 locals attending and seven speakers standing up.

Beth Shelley, chairwoman of the Northern Rivers Railway Action Group, said the turn out was fantastic.

"It was a lot of work but very worth it,” Ms Shelley said.

"The message we were sending was about people power and about voting for political representatives who are going to fight for the train...because the Nationals and Labor have made it very clear that they want to rip up the railway and have a bike path instead.”

"Our big question is why can't we have a community consultation? Why can't the people of this area have the right to have a say?”

Geoff Reid, member and presenter of Environmental as Anything radio program on River FM, spoke about the positive impact of rail for climate change.

"It's high time we got our backs up about our transport emissions and the pathetic state of public transport. Transport is our biggest carbon emitter - compared to the Pacific Highway, the rail corridor is tiny and easily adaptable to climate change. We need the new-generation trains: solar-electric, hydrogen-electric or biofuel trains,” Mr Reid said.

Sue Higginson, Greens candidate for the seat of Lismore in the state election, also voiced her support for the train.

'This region is the jewel in the Crown of NSW. We are a spectacularly beautiful area. We have an incredibly important public asset and that is our rail corridor. That corridor is for the purpose of public transport. The Greens will be working towards a world-class public transport system because we deserve one here,” Ms Higginson said.

Zara Willow, 17, from Shearwater Mullumbimby, spoke about how the train could support youth.

"I'm 17 years old and I don't have a car or my Ps and for me that means I have to hitch everywhere or get my mum to chaperone me around which she can't really do all the time. If I could get up in the morning and get on a train to get to the beach I would. I'm here to represent the youth who desperately need a safer way to get around,” Ms Willow said.

Ms Shelley said it's crunch time.

"There has never been a proper community consultation of any kind about whether people want to the railway, we were encouraging everyone there to talk to the people they know and to get people to vote accordingly for the political representation that we need.”