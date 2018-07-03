Menu
A cruise worker who fell of the Norwegian Getaway cruise ship trod water for 22 hours before being rescued by another passing cruise liner. Picture: Supplied
News

Man’s ‘miraculous’ rescue after day treading water

by AAP
3rd Jul 2018 6:08 AM

A CRUISE ship worker who went overboard and reportedly had to tread water for 22 hours is in a stable condition, a day after being rescued by another passing cruise ship.

According to the US Coast Guard, the 33-year-old man went overboard at around 3.20pm local time (5.20am AEST) on Saturday from the Norwegian Getaway, 45 kilometres north west of Pinar del Rio, Cuba.

"It was nothing short of miraculous," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement.

Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy (centre) says the rescue was nothing short of “miraculous”. Picture: Supplied
The agency suspended the search on Saturday evening after hours of searching, but a cabin steward from the Carnival Glory spotted the crew member in the water at around 1.20pm on Sunday.

Carnival spokeswoman AnnMarie Matthews said the man did not have any safety device on when he was picked up by the Carnival Glory and they "can only surmise that he was likely treading water the entire time".

"Kudos to the Carnival Glory team for this amazing effort to rescue a fellow seafarer," Ms Duffy said.

Norwegian said in a statement that the Miami-based cruise line is "extremely thankful" to Carnival Cruise Line, also based in Miami.

"We are so happy to know that the individual is safe and will soon be reunited with friends and family," the Norwegian statement said.

The Getaway returned to Miami from an eight-day cruise on Sunday.

The Glory continued on to Cozumel, Mexico on a seven-day cruise.

