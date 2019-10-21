Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emma Haswell from Brightside Animal Farm with rescue greyhounds (from left) Benji, 5, Sweetie, 10, Paddi, 9 and Denny, 3. Picture: ZAK SIMMONDS
Emma Haswell from Brightside Animal Farm with rescue greyhounds (from left) Benji, 5, Sweetie, 10, Paddi, 9 and Denny, 3. Picture: ZAK SIMMONDS
Pets & Animals

Cruel bullies target animal carer

by JAMES KITTO
21st Oct 2019 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRIGHTSIDE Farm Sanctuary owner Emma Haswell has opened up about the intense bullying she's received following a fundraiser she created to help cover the not-for-profit's expenses.

Ms Haswell last week created a fundraising page for her birthday to deal with vet bills of $39,000 and dozens of greyhounds needing care.

The appeal has raised over $30,000 but has been met with online trolls claiming the fundraiser was a profit exercise.

"This morning we received an email complaint from a woman saying that we should take her rooster considering we make a $400,000 profit," Ms Haswell's Facebook post read.

"We have never had that sort of money. A profit of even $50,000 would allow us to employ a second full-time worker, which is my dream."

She said online bullies had left her feeling personally attacked.

"Why do people have to bully and try to break you? You should know that you succeed in upsetting me. I have ptsd from this job," she said.

But Ms Haswell, who receives no stream of funding for her work, said she saw light through the hurt.

"Every bully, every hate campaign, every lie told about me makes me work harder to help the animals I love so much. I guess I should be thankful to you all. You drive me to strive harder for the animals."

To help raise money to pay for the vet bills, people can donate on the fundraiser's Facebook page titled "Emma's Birthday Fundraiser for Brightside Farm Sanctuary Inc".

More Stories

Show More
animals bullies social media

Top Stories

    #41-50: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    premium_icon #41-50: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    Sport A SURFER, squash player and baseball champion have made the list. Who else is on it?

    What our councils pushed for at local government conference

    premium_icon What our councils pushed for at local government conference

    Council News Cost increase to information access, e-voting trials discussed

    Man accused of raping, assaulting a number of women

    premium_icon Man accused of raping, assaulting a number of women

    Crime The Northern Rivers man is facing more than 70 charges

    Meet the man behind Lismore's new school

    premium_icon Meet the man behind Lismore's new school

    Education He's long dreamed of creating a progressive school for the region