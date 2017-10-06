'Cruel bastard' repeatedly drove over water dragon

Sharon Wallace said someone repeatedly drove over this water dragon.

Sharon Wallace said someone repeatedly drove over this water dragon.

MEMBERS of the public watched in horror as a "cruel bastard" repeatedly drove over a water dragon in Shirley Street at Byron Bay.

Sharon Wallace wrote about the "inhumane act" on Byron Bay Community Board, saying she found it "extremely difficult to comprehend".

"This defenceless water dragon ran onto the road in Shirley Street," she wrote.

"Some cruel bastard proceeded to run over and reverse over this poor lizard several times, only stopping when the general public intervened.

"The police eventually moved the offender along ... in shock none of us had the presence of mind to record registration details.

"Thank you to the motorist on the other side of the road who stopped and was just as devastated as we were.

"We were hoping the poor lizard would recover but he didn't make it ... he died due to the extreme nature of the internal injuries inflicted unnecessarily.

"Sadly it didn't stand a chance."