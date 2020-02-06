Menu
All female comedian line up at the Kyogle Bowling Club featuring host Vanessa Larry Mitchell from Larry Laughs Loud comedy, Coral Sugar, Helen Sager, Lisa Sharpe, Grace Hogan, Kate Chetsworth and Kyogle's Odette Nettleton. PIC : Susanna Freymark
Crude, funny women pack out country bowlo

Susanna Freymark
6th Feb 2020 8:53 PM
SEVEN funny women took their own style of stand-up to the stage at the Kyogle Bowling Club for the first all female comedy show ever seen in the town.

Hosted by Vanessa Larry Mitchell from Larry Laughs Loud comedy club, the show featured

Coral Sugar from Alstonville, Helen Sager from Lismore, Kate Chesworth from Dunoon, Grace Hogan from Tweed, Lisa Sharpe from Suffolk Park and local favourite Odette Nettleton from Kyogle.

The show was crude, full of swearing and covering topics from weight, sex, children, menstruation and a pet dog named after a chip packet.

The women were unapologetic with theiir comedy and judging by the laughs, well received in the country town.

For Nettleton, it was the first time performing in front of a home crowd and the Kyogle CWA, of which she was a member, turned out in force to support her.

She rewrote her material for the hometown performance and talked bout being a contestant on Hard Quiz (her show will be featured on television in November).

The only thing lacking was Nettleton’s husband who was “too nervous” to attend.

