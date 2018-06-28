'Crude but honest' comedy by Alex Williamson

NOT one to be shy from controversy and always ready to give his opinion, comedian Alex Williamson can be crude, but it will not be boring.

Be prepared for Alex's twisted outlook to shake your faith in humanity, before restoring it ever so slightly, then smashing it once again beyond repair in this one-hour honesty session.

So Wrong It's Wrong is the name of his new show, a long way from his breakthrough performance as a state finalist in Triple J's 2009 RAW Comedy competition.

What kind of show can we expect in Byron Bay?

It will be consistent with my online filth, perhaps even cruder, which will excite many and frighten some. You get to see a bit more of the real me in my stage persona.

It's the side of me that gets my parents sad they raised me like this, so you'll wanna see it.

Your style tends to be described as "crude but honest, fun and easy to understand", do you agree with that?

Hmm it's odd the word Christian-comedy isn't in there, that's usually what I'm known for.

And mostly attracted to living beings is accurate because even when I go to f*** something as lifeless looking as an old tree, it's easy to forget it is actually alive so it's not weird.

Is there anything you would never talk about on stage?

The cricket ball-tampering scandal. I'll joke about anything but not that, way too soon and sensitive for Australians.

Do you consider yourself a shock jock?

Well I was actually a high school teacher so maybe I'm an educator.Could do a video showing kids how to make a bong out of a Gatorade bottle and really make a difference.

At home and in private, are you as outgoing as you are on stage?

I keep to myself. I like to listen to my history audio books and sit in the bath. I do have my moments where I go outside with only 15SPF sunscreen on a slightly sunny day but usually not much of a risk taker.