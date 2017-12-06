'Crucial' evidence against Dr Glenn Taylor still outstanding

GLENN Taylor, the former Lismore gynaecologist accused of sexually assaulting more than three dozen former female patients, has been excused from his next court appearance while he is on holidays.

The now Gold Coast-based doctor is due to face a trial next year in the Sydney Downing Centre District Court over 60 of the charges, while the remaining nine came late to proceedings and are still before the Local Court in Lismore.

Dr Taylor has remained silent on all the charges, and has not yet formally entered a plea to any of them.

The 62-year-old was excused from appearing in Lismore Local Court this morning over the nine counts.

Solicitor Steve Spinks, acting as agent for Dr Taylor's Sydney-based TressCox Lawyers, said the brief of evidence was supposed to be served by November 30 but the DPP had requested an extension.

DPP prosecutor Andrew Horowitz told the court there was still some outstanding medical-based evidence which was "quite crucial" to the Crown case.

"I'd be asking if the matter can be adjourned until February 6," Mr Horowitz said.

But Mr Spinks told Magistrate Jeff Linden that Dr Taylor was planning a holiday during January and may not be available then.

Magistrate Jeff Linden agreed to again excuse Dr Taylor from appearing if he was legally represented.

The nine allegations, which include five counts of sexual assault under authority and four counts of indecent assault, concern alleged assaults against six patients which go as far back as November 1992 up until January 2015.

During consultations Dr Taylor is alleged to have fondled two of the women's breasts, rubbed his erect penis against one of his patient's arms and sexually assaulted four patients, one twice.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court for mention on February 6.