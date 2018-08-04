Crucial clash in semi-finals race

SOLID PERFORMER: James Tomlinson is expected to return for Byron Bay against South Lismore this afternoon.

BYRON BAY will host South Lismore at the Byron Bay Recreation Ground in Far North Coast premier division soccer this afternoon with second spot firmly in both sides' sights.

After Rovers wrapped up the title with a win over Lennox Head last weekend, the battle for the remaining finals spots is set to intensify with four competition rounds remaining.

Second-placed South Lismore will go into the game today with a one-point advantage over the third-placed Rams, who have a game in hand.

Byron Bay, boosted by the return of James Tomlinson to their backline, are hitting form at the right time, according to coach Damon Bell.

"There's a positive attitude at training and we're coming together as a squad, our reserves are still in the hunt, all that helps with the momentum that we're trying to build,” he said.

"Our squad is getting stronger every week with players returning. It's a nice position to be in, we're fairly confident coming into this game.

"We have a game in hand on them so if we win I think we can probably secure second spot.”

Jack Maher and Josh Wraight come back into contention for South Lismore while Jay Keevers and Kaine Allan are unlikely to be risked.

Celtics coach Cameron Hyde said a win over the Rams was vital for his side as it looked to continue to a fairytale return to the top flight.

"It's probably the most important game we've played so far this season,” he said.

"If we can knock off Byron, realistically we can make it very difficult for them to finish in second above us.”

Hyde added his side's ability to take its chances would be the key to getting the three points.

"In recent weeks we've created a lot of chances but we have to make sure we're taking our opportunities this weekend against Byron, who are a much better team at home,” he said.

"Defensively this season we've been superb but at the other end I think we just need a few things to click now to get back to top gear in terms of scoring.”

In the other game today, Bangalow host Goonellabah in a rematch of the 2016 grand final.