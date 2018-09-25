Mitchell worthy winner, but rucks hard done by: Tex

Adelaide captain Taylor Walker with partner Ellie Brown at the Brownlow Medal count. Picture: Michael Klein

Adelaide captain Taylor Walker with partner Ellie Brown at the Brownlow Medal count. Picture: Michael Klein

ADELAIDE captain Taylor Walker has endorsed Tom Mitchell's Brownlow Medal win, proclaiming the Hawthorn midfielder the AFL's top performer this season.

Mitchell polled 28 votes to claim football's highest individual honour on Monday night, finishing ahead of runner-up Steele Sidebottom (24 votes) of Collingwood.

Walker, who claimed five votes despite being ineligible for the award, attended the showpiece event at Melbourne's Crown Casino, where teammate Rory Laird tied for sixth overall.

The key forward backed the umpires' top choice but said two of the competition's premier big men were hard done by.

"I certainly think that Tom Mitchell was the best player this year," Walker said on Tuesday.

"I thought the two ruckmen from Melbourne (Max Gawn) and Collingwood (Brodie Grundy) would have polled a little bit more.

Max Gawn battles Eagkes big man Scott Lycett in the ruck. (Picture: Will Russell/Getty Images)

"For Max Gawn, I think (third-placed) Angus Brayshaw would have stolen a lot of votes off him, he was a bit of a surprise-packet.

"Steele Sidebottom had an outstanding year as well.

"All in all they (umpires) got it pretty right."

The Demons' Gawn (20 votes) placed equal fourth, while Magpies star Grundy (17) tied for 10th.

Crows club champion Laird polled 19 votes to lead the way for Adelaide, from Bryce Gibbs (nine), Matt Crouch (eight), Rory Sloane (six) and Walker.

Meanwhile, the skipper hosed down speculation linking Crows onballer Brad Crouch with an off-season move to Richmond.

"People are trying to get a story," Walker said.

"He's all right."