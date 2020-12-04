Crows optimistic foot injury won’t slow Milera much longer

New-look Adelaide returns to training on Monday but Wayne Milera still a month away

Crows defender Wayne Milera is still a month away from full training but the club insists his rehabilitation from foot surgery is progressing well.

The 23-year-old, who signed a five-year deal just 60 games into his career last February, played the first two games of the 2020 season before undergoing surgery for a stress fracture mid-year.

Milera was still in a moon boot at the club's best-and-fairest in September but Adelaide's football manager Adam Kelly said the dashing defender had not suffered a setback and would return to full training via the rehab group after the Christmas break.

Training for the Crows' 1-4 year players begins on Monday but a host of senior players are expected to be at West Lakes including former skipper Taylor Walker who has been training with emerging key forward Darcy Fogarty in their break.

Adelaide expects to have about 20 players on the track for two weeks before Christmas but along with Milera, those who face a delayed start include David Mackay who is having knee surgery, Ben Davis who is managing a foot injury, Matt Crouch (hip) and Daniel Talia (knee) who are both recovering from post-season surgeries.

Veteran full back Talia has been swimming and has dropped some weight since the season finished and the club has no long-term concerns about his knee.

Daniel Talia has been swimming while recovering from post-season knee surgery. Picture: Sarah Reed

PRE -SEASON training will still be under COVID-19 restrictions even though borders are open, pubs are pumping and we are months away from playing an actual game.

The full squad can train together as often as it wants outdoors, but the AFL has advised that indoor sessions such as weights are capped at groups of no more than 20.

THE Fog is lifting. And he has certainly been running judging by the picture Walker posted to his Instagram account showing Fogarty sporting a lean physique.

After playing 24 games in his first three years and questions over his commitment and professionalism, former Power champion Warren Tredrea believes the "penny has dropped" and Fogarty is primed for a big year in 2021.

A ripped Darcy Fogarty from Taylor Walker’s Instagram account.

"I'm not saying he's been unprofessional, but you've got to be able to put in the work in the off-season, get fitter, it's the only time you can get ahead," Tredrea told FIVEaa this week.

"What I saw of his body shape on Tex Walker's Instagram suggests to me that the penny has dropped, he wants to become a footballer, he wants to do the extra work and realises he has to improve and that is a massive tick in my book."

BRISBANE recruit Mitch Hinge will be on the track on Monday after signing with the Crows as a delisted free agent.

The Glenelg draftee only managed three games at the Lions in the past two years but gets his chance to push his case for a regular game at Adelaide from day one of pre-season.

GWS recruit Jackson Hately will be free to join in training from Thursday when Adelaide selects the former first-round draft pick in the pre-season draft.

Jackson Hately is set to join the Crows from Thursday. Picture: AAP

IF the last off-season marked a significant changing of the guard at Adelaide with the arrival of Matthew Nicks as senior coach, Adam Kelly as football manager and Dan Jackson as head of leadership, the Crows have doubled down on overhauling their football department this summer.

There will be a host of new faces on the track when training resumes next week including two highly respected operators from Port Adelaide in Tim Parham and Chris Sheedy.

Parham is Adelaide's new head physiotherapist, having most recently worked with English Premier League club Arsenal, while Sheedy is its data and football strategist after crossing over from the Power in the off-season.

The full list of new football staff at the Crows this season is:

Scott Burns (senior assistant and backline coach).

Nathan van Berlo (midfield coach)

James Rahilly (forwardline coach)

Marco Bello (head of development)

Tim Parham (head physiotherapist)

Tom Hurley (football operations manager)

Chris Sheedy (data and football strategist)

Former midfield coach Michael Godden - who was let go by the club in September - has been re-hired as its SANFL head coach and will work in development alongside Brent Reilly and Matthew Wright.

Jordon Butts debuted this season and impressed as he looks for a regular game in Adelaide’s defence in 2021. Picture: AAP

AFTER winning just three games last year, spots are up for grabs all over the ground at Adelaide and no more so than in defence where Kyle Hartigan leaves a hole as the second tall.

Providing Talia is fully fit and plays Round 1, the front runners to stand next to him are Fischer McAsey and Jordan Butts who have played just 12 games between them.

Tom Doedee will make a welcome return after his season was cut short by hamstring injuries while Lachie Sholl, Will Hamill and Andrew McPherson will all be vying to line up alongside mainstays Luke Brown and Brodie Smith in defence as Rory Laird prepares to graduate as a bona fide midfielder.

