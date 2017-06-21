Crown Lands responds to claims over fish co-op closure

CROWN Lands have responded to claims made by the owner of the now closed Brunswick Fishing Company, who claimed the State Government bullied him into closing.

Co-op owner and executive at Whistle Funds Management, William Silverman said: "they should be sitting with us and saying 'okay let's design something for everybody'".

"I'm one of the community here, I want to do the right thing but going down that road of being bullied, it's not fair to anyone in the long term," Mr Silverman said.

In the coming weeks the Department of Industry, Lands & Forestry is expected to meet with stakeholders to discuss the next steps in finalising the plan, which Mr Silverman claimed he was kept in the dark about.

Department of Industry, Lands & Forestry spokeswoman said work on the Brunswick Heads Masterplan began in February 2015 and that a number of options for the area have since been explored.

Mr Silverman said it's been a "long saga of spending of Government money to come up with a proposal for the Brunswick Port."

And said he feels he has to close his doors because the current proposal does not support the traditional model in which his business runs.

"Those proposals do not encompass the continuity of the delivery of seafood from local fisherman," Mr Silverman said.

"We can't sustain a business that the government doesn't see a future for.

"I can't continue to invest money here until they give me some sort of guidelines which shines the light towards (a sustainable) future."

However, Crown Lands said the masterplan remained a work in progress and no definitive decisions have been made on the final layout for the boat harbour.

Community workshops on the masterplan were held March 2015, November 2015 and September 2016, with a representative from Whistle at each workshop.

"The Department has held extensive community consultation on the preferred layout for the harbour and in coming weeks will meet with stakeholders to discuss next steps in finalising the plan," the spokeswoman said.

"The Department will continue to consult with the community and local businesses on plans for Crown land near the boat harbour."

Mr Silverman said the closure of the co-op hoped to send a sign to the government that he and the community want a traditional working port.

"The community wants a traditional, working port they don't want super yachts coming down from anywhere and parking in Brunswick Heads," he said.

"We'd rather have the traditional atmosphere that was in there before and we are willing to invest in that,"

"I don't see the commercial and community advantage," in the Masterplan as it stands.

President of the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce, Zac Tooth, said it was disappointing to see an institution in Brunswick Head closed down after so many years of operation.

"The harbour has been in disrepair for a number of years so it's been sad to see that the co-op or the harbour hasn't had a lot of love in the last 20 years, in that sense it is not surprising that this has happened," Mr Tooth said.

"The communications that the DPI has had with all the groups around town we've felt have been positive ones and they've collaborated well and listens to community concerns, so we are hopeful that there will be a resolution for the changes to the Masterplan in the future."