21°
News

Crown Lands responds to claims over fish co-op closure

Samantha Poate
| 21st Jun 2017 5:31 AM
CLOSED: Brunswick heads Fishing Company
CLOSED: Brunswick heads Fishing Company Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CROWN Lands have responded to claims made by the owner of the now closed Brunswick Fishing Company, who claimed the State Government bullied him into closing.

Co-op owner and executive at Whistle Funds Management, William Silverman said: "they should be sitting with us and saying 'okay let's design something for everybody'".

"I'm one of the community here, I want to do the right thing but going down that road of being bullied, it's not fair to anyone in the long term," Mr Silverman said.

In the coming weeks the Department of Industry, Lands & Forestry is expected to meet with stakeholders to discuss the next steps in finalising the plan, which Mr Silverman claimed he was kept in the dark about.

Department of Industry, Lands & Forestry spokeswoman said work on the Brunswick Heads Masterplan began in February 2015 and that a number of options for the area have since been explored.

Mr Silverman said it's been a "long saga of spending of Government money to come up with a proposal for the Brunswick Port."

And said he feels he has to close his doors because the current proposal does not support the traditional model in which his business runs.

"Those proposals do not encompass the continuity of the delivery of seafood from local fisherman," Mr Silverman said.

"We can't sustain a business that the government doesn't see a future for.

"I can't continue to invest money here until they give me some sort of guidelines which shines the light towards (a sustainable) future."

However, Crown Lands said the masterplan remained a work in progress and no definitive decisions have been made on the final layout for the boat harbour.

Community workshops on the masterplan were held March 2015, November 2015 and September 2016, with a representative from Whistle at each workshop.

"The Department has held extensive community consultation on the preferred layout for the harbour and in coming weeks will meet with stakeholders to discuss next steps in finalising the plan," the spokeswoman said.

"The Department will continue to consult with the community and local businesses on plans for Crown land near the boat harbour."

Mr Silverman said the closure of the co-op hoped to send a sign to the government that he and the community want a traditional working port.

"The community wants a traditional, working port they don't want super yachts coming down from anywhere and parking in Brunswick Heads," he said.

"We'd rather have the traditional atmosphere that was in there before and we are willing to invest in that,"

"I don't see the commercial and community advantage," in the Masterplan as it stands.

President of the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce, Zac Tooth, said it was disappointing to see an institution in Brunswick Head closed down after so many years of operation.

"The harbour has been in disrepair for a number of years so it's been sad to see that the co-op or the harbour hasn't had a lot of love in the last 20 years, in that sense it is not surprising that this has happened," Mr Tooth said.

"The communications that the DPI has had with all the groups around town we've felt have been positive ones and they've collaborated well and listens to community concerns, so we are hopeful that there will be a resolution for the changes to the Masterplan in the future."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  brunswick fishermen's co-op crown lands department of industry lands & forestry nsw state government

Man 'substantially impaired' before crash which killed woman

Man 'substantially impaired' before crash which killed woman

A 43-year-old man has faced court over a crash last year which killed a well known Nimbin woman.

Alternate proposal to closing Lake Ainsworth road

Members of Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc. present their Plan B to help keep the road around the lake open.

Evette Chaseling still swims the length of Lake Ainsworth at 83

'I'm a local': Changing perspectives through Refugee Week

Refugee Week project organisers and participants. Front row:(left) Aggrey Leju, Cassie Aguot, Augustine Leju Back row:(left) Leandro Mendes, Migrant Settlement Worker at St Vincent de Paul Society Lismore, holding Aguil Deng, Anthony Leju, Rob Cumings from the Southern Cross University Equity and Diversity Office, Mary Ajok

When does a refugee start to identify as a local?

Which state attracts the most tourists?

North Coast beaches are a major tourism draw card.

NSW out does Sunshine State in national tourism survey

Local Partners

Could you be a mentor for our youth?

THE generational difference has been greatly reduced at Southern Cross K-12 High School thanks to the Youth Frontiers program.

Skateboarder ready to inspire

Preston Pollard kept practising his skateboarding. Even when it was too cold in Alaska, he'd practise in the garage.

Inspiring every young person to go for their dreams

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

YUM: Fresh local produce.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Ten things to do this week

FAN: Annabel Casey of Murwillumbah in front of a giant tractor at Norco-Primex 2014 in Casino.

Agricultural, rock and guinea pigs

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

THREE-TIME Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis, widely considered one of the pre-eminent actors of his generation, is retiring from acting, according to Variety.

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Wildlife warrior busts crazy backyard science

Brandon grew up in Casino, NSW and is now part of Roving Entertainment Crew at Australia Zoo.

Casino-bred widlife behaviourist part of new Discovery Channel show

Band cancels Splendour show after sexual assault claims

Melbourne band The Football Club.

Rising young Melbourne band pulls out after sexual assault claims

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Beachside townhouse 400m to beach and 250m to cafes and tavern

22/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 Contact Agent

This townhouse only minutes walk to both the beach and Suffolk Park shops, cafes, and tavern represents a fantastic opportunity to get in to the beachside market.

Perfectly Positioned

5/34 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $750,000 ...

Located directly across from Main Beach and just a short walk from Byron Bay's town centre is this three bedroom unit with lock up garage. This three bedroom unit...

Industrial Unit In Prime Location

7/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $449,000 to...

Excellent investment opportunity in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate! This back-corner warehouse is ideally positioned in a modern, well maintained complex...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,200,000 to...

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $625,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Excellent Opportunity in Byron Bay&#39;s Arts and Industrial Estate

4/65 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Situated in Byron Bays Arts and Industrial Estate, this spacious commercial property ... Contact Agent

Situated in Byron Bays Arts and Industrial Estate, this spacious commercial property is conveniently positioned and offers the opportunity of a solid investment or...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $975,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!