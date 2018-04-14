Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian actor Russell Crowe has made a life-saving donation to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.
Australian actor Russell Crowe has made a life-saving donation to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. DAN HIMBRECHTS
Celebrity

Crowe's life-saving donation to Australia Zoo

14th Apr 2018 1:00 PM

OSCAR-winning actor Russell Crowe has made a life-saving donation to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Crowe has funded a state-of-the-art endoscope, which is vital piece of equipment used by the hospital team to save sea turtles.

The new endoscope will give the veterinarians the ability to conduct otherwise invasive surgical procedures with minimal impact on the patient, by avoiding large-scale incisions for tasks such as removal of fish hooks.

Founder of Wildlife Warriors Terri Irwin said she was very appreciative of the generous donation.

"This endoscope will mean a higher success rate for rehabilitating sick and injured sea turtles, enabling even more of these endangered animals to be returned to the ocean," she said.

"Russell Crowe's generosity will not only benefit individual sea turtles, but will also contribute to the well being of entire species."

To learn more about Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors and projects such as the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, visit wildlifewarriors.org.au.

australia zoo wildlife hospital editors picks russell crowe sunshine coast terri irwin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Residents assaulted, cars smashed after party shut down

    Residents assaulted, cars smashed after party shut down

    Crime Police say they're "extremely disappointed” after post-party rampage

    • 14th Apr 2018 1:58 PM
    Police seize gun, drugs, cars, bank cards after raiding home

    Police seize gun, drugs, cars, bank cards after raiding home

    Crime Three people have been refused bail on a range of charges

    • 14th Apr 2018 1:18 PM
    Thousands left without power after vegetation hits lines

    Thousands left without power after vegetation hits lines

    News Twelve Northern Rivers suburbs were hit by the massive power outage

    • 14th Apr 2018 12:24 PM
    Northern Rivers circus troupe flies onto world stage

    Northern Rivers circus troupe flies onto world stage

    News A Northern Rivers circus troupe is on the world stage this weekend

    Local Partners