Crowe's life-saving donation to Australia Zoo

OSCAR-winning actor Russell Crowe has made a life-saving donation to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Crowe has funded a state-of-the-art endoscope, which is vital piece of equipment used by the hospital team to save sea turtles.

The new endoscope will give the veterinarians the ability to conduct otherwise invasive surgical procedures with minimal impact on the patient, by avoiding large-scale incisions for tasks such as removal of fish hooks.

Founder of Wildlife Warriors Terri Irwin said she was very appreciative of the generous donation.

"This endoscope will mean a higher success rate for rehabilitating sick and injured sea turtles, enabling even more of these endangered animals to be returned to the ocean," she said.

"Russell Crowe's generosity will not only benefit individual sea turtles, but will also contribute to the well being of entire species."

To learn more about Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors and projects such as the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, visit wildlifewarriors.org.au.