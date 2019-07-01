Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Blue Planet II trailer
Celebrity

Crowds lose it over legendary Glastonbury guest

by Kerri-Ann Roper, AAP
1st Jul 2019 8:13 AM

David Attenborough made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury to launch the BBC's new natural history series Seven Worlds, One Planet.

The broadcaster and naturalist introduced a four-minute prequel video to the huge crowds gathered ahead of Kylie Minogue's performance at the festival, being held on Worthy Farm.

The extended trailer features a new song, Out There, from Australian singer Sia, who collaborated with composer Hans Zimmer on the track.

Sir David praised the festival after Glastonbury banned the sale of water, soft drinks and alcohol in plastic bottles this year. In 2017, the last time the event was held, more than 1 million single-used plastic bottles were sold on site.

Festivals goers were encouraged to bring their own bottles or buy steel flasks that could be filled with water at taps and water kiosks around the site.

The broadcaster's Blue Planet II documentary, which has been shown in countries around the world, highlighted the dangers of plastic pollution to marine life and the 93-year-old said the move at the world's largest greenfield festival would have an impact.

"That is more than one million bottles of water that have not been drunk by you in plastic," he said to cheers and applause. "Thank you, thank you."

"The ocean covers two-thirds of this planet of ours … the land only covers one third of the globe. There are seven great continents on which we human beings live. Each of them has its own marvellous creatures - birds and mammals, animals of all kinds. Each of them has its own glory, each of them has its own problems."

The song Out There has been inspired by Planet Earth II, the BBC's previous series also fronted by Sir David, and was composed by Sia, British songwriter Christopher Braide and Zimmer.

Sia said: "I was honoured to be asked to collaborate with Hans Zimmer for Seven Worlds, One Planet.

"The work this program - and the Planet Earth series - does on behalf of our planet is essential and I'm proud to be a part of it." BBC Radio 1 debuted the full track in the UK at the same time as the prequel played out across screens at Glastonbury.

The prequel was also simultaneously broadcast in almost 50 countries globally at the same time as it was shown to Glastonbury audiences.

More Stories

david attenborough editos picks glastonbury

Top Stories

    KEEPING THE FAITH: Theo's family hoping for answers

    KEEPING THE FAITH: Theo's family hoping for answers

    News THE missing Belgian backpacker was last seen in Byron Bay on May 31.

    'SONIC BOOM': Reports of bright white meteor, 'loud crack'

    'SONIC BOOM': Reports of bright white meteor, 'loud crack'

    News People right across the Northern Rivers have reported sightings

    Battle continues over $4.5m hotel with rooftop pool, bar

    premium_icon Battle continues over $4.5m hotel with rooftop pool, bar

    Council News The council says they will consider an appeal of their own

    Tired truckie's actions put five people in hospital

    premium_icon Tired truckie's actions put five people in hospital

    Crime He had been showing signs of fatigue for 15 minutes before the crash