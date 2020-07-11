Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Life will never be the same for community members touched by Lou Piccone. Crowds lined the streets outside his IGA to pay tribute to the late business leader.
Life will never be the same for community members touched by Lou Piccone. Crowds lined the streets outside his IGA to pay tribute to the late business leader.
Business

Crowds line street to mourn beloved businessman

by Jack Lawrie
11th Jul 2020 11:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFE will never be the same for the community members touched by Lou Piccone, who lined the streets outside his IGA supermarket to pay tribute to the late Cairns business leader following his funeral.

A funeral was held for Mr Piccone on Friday.

He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday last week, aged 86.

Following the funeral at St Therese's Catholic Church, which was limited to family and close friends due to social distancing rules, a convoy took to the road, travelling from the church to Gordonvale Cemetery, passing by Piccone's IGA at Edmonton.

Piccone's IGA staff and the public line the road for the funeral procession for well known Cairns philanthropist Lou Piccone. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Piccone's IGA staff and the public line the road for the funeral procession for well known Cairns philanthropist Lou Piccone. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

Despite a late start, the procession attracted a significant turnout, with residents and staff lining the street outside the store to say farewell.

Mr Piccone's son John said he would have been humbled and proud by the people who turned out to pay respects.

"It was wonderful to see people wait for that to pay their condolences and show their respect for Dad," he said.

"We appreciate the community and all the people who made the effort to farewell."

Local business owner and fellow pub-goer at the Hambledon Hotel Nigel Spiller said life wouldn't be the same without his friend and "raffle rival".

Mr Spiller, who owns Spillers Quality Corrosion Control, moved to Edmonton in 1993 and became a regular at Piccone's Shopping Village and the Hambledon Hotel.

The funeral procession for Cairns businessman Lou Piccone. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
The funeral procession for Cairns businessman Lou Piccone. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

In that time, he got to know Mr Piccone well, enjoying many a Saturday afternoon raffle against him.

"He and the family are such important people in the community. I can only hope they're all coming through it OK," he said.

"They've got the pub, they've got the IGA and hopefully those will continue to do well because it's Lou's legacy."

Mr Spiller said it was good that so many people had been able to pay their respects in the procession.

"It's a shame they weren't able to have a bigger service, because if you wanted to make room for everyone who knew him, you'd have had to hold it at Cazalys," he said.

"This way, everyone got to band together and show he'll never be forgotten."

Originally published as Crowds line street to mourn beloved Cairns businessman

lou piccone

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Underdogs can still have sharp teeth’: Swans issue a warning

        premium_icon ’Underdogs can still have sharp teeth’: Swans issue a...

        Sport AFTER an extended pre-season, men premiers Byron reckon they will dominate but underdogs Lismore have fire in the belly.

        Photos of kids were for 'sexual gratification', court hears

        premium_icon Photos of kids were for 'sexual gratification', court hears

        News Solomon Canuto in court over child abuse images

        Why our farmers need to fill out this critical census

        premium_icon Why our farmers need to fill out this critical census

        News THE data provided will ensure people get the help they need when emergencies or...

        GRIDLOCK: Queensland border reopening causes chaos

        premium_icon GRIDLOCK: Queensland border reopening causes chaos

        News The Queensland border is officially open to everyone but Victorians