Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Crowds gather to watch storm tide surfing

by Peter Hall
25th Feb 2019 6:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A BIZARRE natural theme park has popped up on the Sunshine Coast due to erosion and the storm surge caused by Cyclone Oma.

Hundreds of spectators have gathered to watch the "tide riders", a bold group of surfers and body boarders who have jumped into a raging torrent at the mouth of Tooway Lake at Moffat Beach.

 

The unusual spectacle at the mouth of Tooway Lake at Moffat Beach drew quite a crowd.
The unusual spectacle at the mouth of Tooway Lake at Moffat Beach drew quite a crowd.

 

The weight of four days of elevated tides and large waves from Oma has caused the mouth of the lake to burst open, creating a weird and wonderful stationary wave as a huge volume of water surges seaward through a narrow channel.

This thrill comes with the risk of being dragged to sea at a rate of knots if you don't exit in time.

Surfers also have to watch out for trees and branches cascading down the river and many onlookers retreated as the sand on the edges of the impressive flow collapsed.

One spectator had to dive in to rescue a dog that fell into the water and was sucked out.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

Show More
cyclone oma editors picks oma storm surfing

Top Stories

    Man dies after car hits tree in early morning crash

    premium_icon Man dies after car hits tree in early morning crash

    News THE driver left the road and hit a tree.

    Huge surf attracts big crowds in wake of cyclone

    premium_icon Huge surf attracts big crowds in wake of cyclone

    Weather Oma generates waves along the coast

    Greens' icon Brown inspires at launch

    premium_icon Greens' icon Brown inspires at launch

    Politics Bob Brown fired up the crowd on Friday night at Bangalow A&I Hall

    Ladies, meet Billy, our new MAFS groom

    premium_icon Ladies, meet Billy, our new MAFS groom

    TV Lennox man will be part of a world first for the TV franchise