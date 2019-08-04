Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON A MISSION: Author Behrouz Boochani speaks via video link to a packed Byron Bay Writers Festival audience about his book No Friend But the Mountains: Writing from Manus Prison and his ongoing life in detention.
ON A MISSION: Author Behrouz Boochani speaks via video link to a packed Byron Bay Writers Festival audience about his book No Friend But the Mountains: Writing from Manus Prison and his ongoing life in detention. Amber Gibson
News

Crowd weeps for author

Amber Gibson
by
4th Aug 2019 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DISTRESSED audience left one of Byron Bay Writers Festival's main stages after listening to guest Behrouz Boochani talk about his experience as a Kurdish refugee who is incarcerated in the Manus Island immigration detention centre.

Mr Boochani is a writer, human rights defender and political prisoner who has been held on Manus Island for the past five years after fleeing Iran and seeking asylum in Australia.

While detained, Mr Boochani wrote and published the book No Friend But the Mountains: Writing from Manus Prison, which he said aimed to try to share with Australians what life is like inside the prison.

600 guests filled every seat in the house to listen to Mr Boochani, who appeared on screen via a video link from Manus.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

His message to the crowd spoke about the ongoing struggle for freedom among hundreds of refugees and he pleaded for the government to put an end to the policy of offshore detention.

"They don't recognise us as a human,” he said.

"They have established and designed a system to take our identity, they call us as a number.

Mr Boochani said he chose to name the characters in his book, a specific, so he could make the refugees 'beautiful' again, push against the process of identifying prisoners by numbers and allow his fellow prisoners to reclaim some identity.

"It is my mission as a writer that I share this story,” he said.

No Friend But the Mountains: Writing from Manus Prison won the Victorian Prize for Literature at the Victorian Premier's Literary Awards this year.

Mr Boochani not mentioned that his book not only shares stories about the prison and its prisoners but about the philosophy of love and morality.

On stage, chair Geordie Williamson, translator and academic philosopher Omid Tofighian and illustrator Alex Mankiewicz spoke about their involvement helping Mr Boochani create the book.

Ms Mankiewicz who created a graphic narrative to further tell Mr Boochani's story said her illustrations depicted his early life, 'crucially talking about why he leaves and why he had to leave Iran'.

She speaks about her drawings showing a scene where Mr Boochani is counting the months and years he has been in prison by marking on the wall.

”How long is this going to be?,” she said.

"We are now at least 18 months, if not two years further on, which is just disgraceful.

Deb Hirst, who travelled from Sydney to attend the festival and has read the book, said she found the book a desperately sad read.

"There doesn't seem to be any solution, so throughout it, while reading it, the sadness that he portrays throughout the book about what is happening to him and what is still happening to him is desperately sad. There doesn't seem to be any political party picking up on it,” she said.

alex mankiewicz behrouz boochani byron bay writers festival geordie williamson manus immigration detention centre manus island manus island detainees no friend but the mountains: writing from manus pr omid tofighian
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Meet the young woman named 2019's outstanding employee

    premium_icon Meet the young woman named 2019's outstanding employee

    News THE 28 year-old loves inspiring young women who want to embark on careers in traditionally male roles.

    We're getting closer to keeping $1.5 million Hannah Cabinet

    premium_icon We're getting closer to keeping $1.5 million Hannah Cabinet

    News There has been a concerted effort to keep the creation in Lismore

    INTERACTIVE MAP: The missing people of the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon INTERACTIVE MAP: The missing people of the Northern Rivers

    News Have you seen Theo, Ellen, Michael, Jeffrey, Bronwyn or Malcolm?

    Volunteer 'lid-er' needed to turn plastic into helping hands

    premium_icon Volunteer 'lid-er' needed to turn plastic into helping hands

    Environment LIDS4KIDS is searching for a volunteer coordinator for Northern NSW