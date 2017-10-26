Crossbow found in drug bust

A CROSSBOW and a hydroponic cannabis setup hidden in a secret room were uncovered by police when they executed a search warrant at a Whian Whian address.
The Richond Local Area Command Facebook site posted police from the Richmond Target Action Group executed a search warrant at address yesterday and they spoke to a 28 year old man.
They allege that during the search 10 bags with 30 grams each of cannabis and a set of scales were found on the kitchen table.
Police then found a locked and secreted area of the house that led to another room. Inside this room police found cannabis growing hydroponically. A crossbow and six bolts were also located.
In a downstairs area police located cannabis plants ranging in 60cm to 120cm in height. Police also located a bucket full of cannabis and fireworks. Outside police located another 10 cannabis plants growing.
Police seized a total of 3.5kg of cannabis and 67 cannabis plants.
The 28 year old was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with:
Enhanced indoor cultivation plant for commercial purpose
Cultivate Prohibited Plant - greater than small, less than indictable quantity.
Cannabis supply - greater than indictable, less than commercial quantity.
Possess Prohibited Drug
Two counts of Possess Prohibited Weapon.
He has been refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.