Crossbow found in drug bust

A CROSSBOW and a hydroponic cannabis setup hidden in a secret room were uncovered by police when they executed a search warrant at a Whian Whian address.

The Richond Local Area Command Facebook site posted police from the Richmond Target Action Group executed a search warrant at address yesterday and they spoke to a 28 year old man.

They allege that during the search 10 bags with 30 grams each of cannabis and a set of scales were found on the kitchen table.

Police then found a locked and secreted area of the house that led to another room. Inside this room police found cannabis growing hydroponically. A crossbow and six bolts were also located.

In a downstairs area police located cannabis plants ranging in 60cm to 120cm in height. Police also located a bucket full of cannabis and fireworks. Outside police located another 10 cannabis plants growing.

Police seized a total of 3.5kg of cannabis and 67 cannabis plants.

The 28 year old was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with:

Enhanced indoor cultivation plant for commercial purpose

Cultivate Prohibited Plant - greater than small, less than indictable quantity.

Cannabis supply - greater than indictable, less than commercial quantity.

Possess Prohibited Drug

Two counts of Possess Prohibited Weapon.

He has been refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.