News

Crossbow found in drug bust

Police uncovered cannabis and a crossbow after executing a search warrant.
Police uncovered cannabis and a crossbow after executing a search warrant. underworld111

A CROSSBOW and a hydroponic cannabis setup hidden in a secret room were uncovered by police when they executed a search warrant at a Whian Whian address.

The Richond Local Area Command Facebook site posted police from the Richmond Target Action Group executed a search warrant at address yesterday and they spoke to a 28 year old man.

They allege that during the search 10 bags with 30 grams each of cannabis and a set of scales were found on the kitchen table.

Police then found a locked and secreted area of the house that led to another room. Inside this room police found cannabis growing hydroponically. A crossbow and six bolts were also located.

In a downstairs area police located cannabis plants ranging in 60cm to 120cm in height. Police also located a bucket full of cannabis and fireworks. Outside police located another 10 cannabis plants growing.

Police seized a total of 3.5kg of cannabis and 67 cannabis plants.

The 28 year old was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with:

Enhanced indoor cultivation plant for commercial purpose

Cultivate Prohibited Plant - greater than small, less than indictable quantity.

Cannabis supply - greater than indictable, less than commercial quantity.

Possess Prohibited Drug

Two counts of Possess Prohibited Weapon.

He has been refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Topics:  cannabis crossbow drugs marijuana bust northern rivers crime whian whian

Lismore Northern Star
SEVERE STORMS: 'Giant hail', damaging winds, supercells

SEVERE STORMS: 'Giant hail', damaging winds, supercells

"WE CAN expect heavy bursts of rain, hail, thunder, lightning and severe winds ... avoid travelling and stay at work or at home".

Nude bathing on (most of) Byron beaches?

Nude beach at Tyagarah.

Councillor says popular sections of beaches would be excepted

Third juvenile arrested over BMX theft

One of the bikes stolen from the Casino BMX Club.

Police have charged three people over BMX club theft

New doctor to start work at Nimbin hospital tomorrow

Exterior of the Nimbin Hospital.

"Hospital coverage has been provided by nursing staff”

Local Partners