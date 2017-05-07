Cross-country runs into fine weather

IT WAS a case of third time lucky for the running of the St Brigid's Primary School Kyogle cross-country.

Scheduled to be held at the end of first term, the weather hampered all efforts to get the event run before the school holidays.

But the day was just right last week.

With a new course designed by sports co-ordinator Kristie Irvine, the race was run around the school grounds to allow for bad weather and to ensure everyone got to have a go.

With the starter's gun going off at 9am for the older pupils, races where held all day until the kindergarten kids took to the course late in the afternoon.

Simply by participating students earned points for their sporting house and it was a close event with Colohan (Gold) winning the John Cahill Shield.

Students who placed in their races went on to the zone cross-country.