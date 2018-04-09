Menu
Colohan Captains for 2018 with the winning trophy
Cross Country 2018

9th Apr 2018 12:49 PM

The wet weather held off creating a perfect running morning for the St Brigid's Primary School Cross Country which was held on Thursday 5th April at the Kyogle High School Oval!

With the starters gun going off just before 10am the younger students put in their lap first before the older students set up a steady pace to complete their laps in good times.

By just participating students earned points for their sporting house and it was a really close event but Colohan (Gold) ended up taking home the John Cahill Shield for the second year in a row!

Students who placed in their races now have the opportunity to go onto the Zone Cross Country event on Wednesday 2nd May at Riverview Park in South Lismore.

