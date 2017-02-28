25°
News

TIMELINE: Short story of rail on the Northern Rivers

Samantha Elley
Claudia Jambor
and | 28th Feb 2017 11:43 AM Updated: 1:43 PM
NEW RAILWAY: Casino train station circa 1903 when railway came to town.
NEW RAILWAY: Casino train station circa 1903 when railway came to town. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Tuesday 2pm:  AS DISCUSSIONS wage around the possibility of a rail line being re-established on the Northern Rivers, it's worth taking a look into its history.

The need for a rail line between NSW and Queensland started in earnest as far back as 1890.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on a public meeting where it was agreed the Minister of Works was to "take the necessary steps to carry out the proposed railway from Murwillumbah to Lismore without delay."

Just over two years later on May 15, 1894 the railway was opened between the two towns.

Nine years later an extension from Lismore to Casino opened.

An extension was built to Grafton but it wasn't until 1932 that the line was fully connected to Sydney.

In 1930 a branch to Ballina was built but after flooding damaged the line it was suspended in 1948 and officially closed in 1953.

A 'rail  motor' service (lighweight trains run with petrol engines) was trialed in 1935 to extend from between Casino and Lismore, all the way to and from Murwillumbah where the arrivals would be in time for services heading to Sydney and Brisbane.

Ominously, it was stated in the Dungog Chronicle that the service's continuance would depend on patronage.

By the 1940s 300 staff were employed at all stations on the line including Brisbane.

After the 1954 cyclone and flood of late February, around 170 men were on the track repairing the damage so normal services could resume.

The rail system was an important link for goods, passengers and mail at this time, so it was always a priority to fix any damage and breakdowns.

From 1973, the Gold Coast Motorail ran a passenger and car transport business between Sydney and Murwillumbah.

XPT at Casino Railway station. Photo The Northern Star Archives
XPT at Casino Railway station. Photo The Northern Star Archives The Northern Star Archives

In February 1990 this was replaced by a CountryLink XPT service.

In September 1997, FreightCorp contracted out the operation of freight trains on the line but these services stopped in 2002. 

In April 2004, services on the line were suspended and finally closed on May 16, 2004, almost to the day 110 years after it was opened.

Tuesday 11am: INTER-STATE transport agencies will meet in Ballina this afternoon to progress transport and infrastructure projects to better connect South-East Queensland and Northern NSW.

The NSW Cross-Border Commissioner, James McTavish will attend a cross-border transport and planning interagency meeting to assess an array of projects under the QLD-NSW interstate agreement.

It is anticipated the Northern Rivers Rail Trail and the proposed Byron tram line will be discussed at the meeting.

Developer of the new Byron tram line, Peter Finch told the Tweed Daily News that he is calling on the Tweed Shire Council to extend the line into Mooball to create easy access between Byron and Tweed Shire Council.

Key transport priorities under the agreement include: greater efficiencies in delivering flexible border transport solutions ; integrated border bus services and the alignment of priority border road projects.

Local transport is one of four main focus areas for cross-border collaboration.

Regional economic development, aligning services and sharing information and addressing issues of national significance are other key focus areas under the agreement.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina cross-boarder commissioner light rail northern rivers rail trail northern rivers transport rail transport

TIMELINE: Short story of rail on the Northern Rivers

TIMELINE: Short story of rail on the Northern Rivers

AN HISTORICAL look into the rail line on the Northern Rivers.

Chloe is missing. Have you seen her?

Missing young woman Chloe Byrnes.

She's a 26 year old female with a thin build, blonde hair, blue eyes

Lismore mayor in court over AVO bid

Mayor Isaac Smith is seeking an AVO against a Lismore business owner.

Isaac Smith seeking AVO against Lismore business owner

Cheer Up, the king of Hard Chat is coming

ICON: Australian comedian Tom Gleeson will be part of the Lismore Laughs 2016 NORPA program.

This show is 91% truth, but.. can you guess what is not?

Local Partners

TIMELINE: Short story of rail on the Northern Rivers

AN HISTORICAL look into the rail line on the Northern Rivers.

TRIBUTES: Vale Aunty Bertha - you will be missed

Bundjalung Elder Aunty Bertha Kapeen will be sadly missed. Published with permission of family.

A heartfelt poem from Aunty Bertha's grand-daughter among tributes

Cheer Up, the king of Hard Chat is coming

ICON: Australian comedian Tom Gleeson will be part of the Lismore Laughs 2016 NORPA program.

This show is 91% truth, but.. can you guess what is not?

Macca growth goes nuts giving largest yield worldwide

Macadamia Processing Company, nut in shell. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Since 2014 Australian macadamia production has been steadily growing

GALLERY: Sneak peek at hit children's show coming to Lismore

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is based on the childrenâ€™s book of the same name, where Eric Carleâ€™s stories that come to life on stage.

It includes 75 puppets and adapts four childrens books to the stage.

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

PRESIDENT Trump has figured out how the biggest moment of the Oscars went so wrong. Surprise surprise, it’s because of him.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture.

Blue Heelers' Ditch Davey joins 800 Words cast

Ditch Davey joins the cast of 800 Words as Terry, the younger brother of George, played by Erik Thomson.

George Turner's brother, Terry, arrives to Weld with a 'few demons'

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 $750,000

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Single Level Appeal In A Prime Position

1/25 Julian Rocks Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $580,000 to...

Light-filled residence, an ideal investment or for first home buyers wanting to enter the Byron Bay market. Ideal for small and growing families! Peacefully...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Picturesque and scenic 40 Acres in sought-after Richmond Hill

5 Roy Place, Richmond Hill 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $385,000

Adjacent to farm land and the residential area of Richmond Hill, ever so close to Lismore and only 25 Minutes to Bangalow - this is an investment and lifestyle...

A Private Oasis In Town Byron Bay

38 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

A superb revival of this 1970s architectural, Miami influenced cottage. The original home has been extended and fully renovated throughout whilst maintaining the...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bay’s lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!